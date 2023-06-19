NOTICE OF CORPORATE DISSOLUTION TO ALL CREDITORS AND CLAIMANTS AGAINST USA RISK GROUP, INC. USA Risk Group, Inc., a Vermont Corporation (the “Corporation”), hereby gives notice of its dissolution. All persons with claims against the Corporation are requested to present them in writing to: Kevan Lee Deckelmann, Esq. Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer and Nelson, P.A. 100 Middle Street P.O. Box 9729 Portland, ME 04104-5029 All claims must include the name, address and telephone number of the claimant and the claimant’s counsel, if any, and the nature of the claim. A CLAIM AGAINST THE CORPORATION WILL BE BARRED UNLESS A PROCEEDING TO ENFORCE THE CLAIM IS COMMENCED WITHIN (5) FIVE YEARS AFTER THE DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.