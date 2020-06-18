TOWN OF EAST MONTPELIER NOTICE OF CONVEYANCE OF MUNICIPAL REAL ESTATE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO THE LEGAL VOTERS OF THE TOWN OF EAST MONTPELIER, pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1061(a)(1), that the Town of East Montpelier proposes to convey a 46 acre, more or less, parcel of real estate bounded by Sodom Pond Brook and VT Rte. 14 N to the west; the land of Fontaine to the north; the land of Fairmont Farm to the east; and US Rte. 2 to the south. This property is a portion of the land known as the Old LaPerle Farm Property purchased by the Town at judicial auction in 2015. The property is identified as “Parcel A” on the survey entitled “Boundary Line Adjustment, Town of East Montpelier, 3035 US Route 2, East Montpelier, Vermont”, as recorded in Map Slide 93, Map 418 of the East Montpelier Land Records. The proposed sale price is $200,000.00. The property will be conveyed under the terms of a proposed Purchase and Sale Agreement between the Town of East Montpelier and Patrick Malone, unless a petition objecting to the conveyance, signed by at least five percent (5%) of the legal voters of the Town of East Montpelier, is presented to the Town Clerk within thirty (30) days of the date of publication and posting of this notice. If such a petition is presented, the East Montpelier Selectboard will cause the question of whether the Town should convey the property at a Special Town Meeting called for that purpose or at the next Annual Town Meeting. Copies of the proposed Purchase and Sale Agreement are available for inspection at the Town office. Questions may be directed to Town Administrator Bruce Johnson, P.O. Box 157, East Montpelier, Vermont 05651, 223-3313x204 or manager@eastmontpeliervt.org.
