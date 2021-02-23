NOTICE OF BRANCH APPLICATION Northfield Savings Bank of 1021 Paine Turnpike North, Berlin, Vermont, is filing an application with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and State of Vermont Department of Financial Regulation for consent to establish a branch at 53 Railroad Street, Richmond, Vermont. Any person wishing to comment on this application may file their comments in writing with the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its office located at 15 Braintree Hill Office Park, Braintree, MA 02184 not later than 15 calendar days following the date of this publication. The non-confidential portions of the application will be on file in the regional office and available for public inspection during regular business hours (per applicable protocols). Photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.
