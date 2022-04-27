UNITED STATES OF AMERICA FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION Washington Electric Project No. 5124-022 Cooperative, Inc. NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF FINAL ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT (April 20, 2022) In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (Commission) regulations, 18 C.F.R. Part 380, the Office of Energy Projects has reviewed the application for license for the North Branch No. 3 Hydroelectric Project, located on the North Branch of the Winooski River in Washington County, Vermont, and has prepared a Final Environmental Assessment (FEA) for the project. No federal land is occupied by project works or located within the project boundary. The FEA contains staff's analysis of the potential environmental impacts of the project and concludes that licensing the project, with appropriate environmental protective measures, would not constitute a major federal action that would significantly affect the quality of the human environment. The Commission provides all interested persons with an opportunity to view and/or print the FEA via the Internet through the Commission’s Home Page (http://www.ferc.gov/), using the “eLibrary” link. Enter the docket number, excluding the last three digits in the docket number field, to access the document. At this time, the Commission has suspended access to the Commission’s Public Reference Room, due to the proclamation declaring a National Emergency concerning the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), issued by the President on March 13, 2020. For assistance, contact FERC Online Support at FERCOnlineSupport@ferc.gov, or toll-free at (866) 208-3676, or for TTY, (202) 502-8659. You may also register online at https://ferconline.ferc.gov/FERCOnline.aspx to be notified via email of new filings and issuances related to this or other pending projects. For assistance, contact FERC Online Support. Any questions regarding this notice may be directed to Michael Tust at (202) 502-6522 or michael.tust@ferc.gov. Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary
