NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO BROWNFIELDS REUSE AND ENVIRONMENTAL LIABILITY LIMITATION PROGRAM Please take notice that 260 River St. Montpelier Properties, LLC whose address is 338 River Street, Unit 7, Montpelier, VT 05602 is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 260 River Street in the City of Montpelier, Vermont. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the City of Montpelier’s Clerk’s Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the above referenced documents, and the application generally, may be submitted to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: James Donaldson. Telephone inquiries may be directed to Vermont DEC at 802-828-1138.
