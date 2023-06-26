NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO BROWNFIELDS REUSE AND ENVIRONMENTAL LIABILITY LIMITATION PROGRAM Please take notice that Marsh House Apartments Limited Partnership, a limited partnership composed of subsidiaries of Evernorth, Inc. and Downstreet Housing and Community Development, Inc. with a mailing address of 100 Bank Street Ste 400 Burlington VT, 05401 are applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as Marsh House Apartments in the Town of Waterbury Village, VT. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the Waterbury Town Clerk’s Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to Sarah Bartlett at 802-249-5641 or at sarah.bartlett@vermont.gov . Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: Sarah Bartlett.