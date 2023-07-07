NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO BROWNFIELDS REUSE AND ENVIRONMENTAL LIABILITY LIMITATION PROGRAM Please take notice that Granite City Apartments Limited Partnership, a limited partnership composed of subsidiaries of Evernorth, Inc., and Downstreet Housing and Community Development, Inc., with a mailing address of 100 Bank Street Ste 400 Burlington VT, 05401 are applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 1-2 Bromur Street in the City of Barre, VT. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the Barre City Clerk’s Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to Rob Farley at 802-828-1138 or at Rob.Farley@vermont.gov. Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: Rob Farley.