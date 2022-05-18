UNITED STATES OF AMERICA FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION Moretown Hydroelectric, LLC Project No. 5944-024 NOTICE OF APPLICATION ACCEPTED FOR FILING AND SOLICITING MOTIONS TO INTERVENE AND PROTESTS (May 12, 2022) Take notice that the following hydroelectric application has been filed with the Commission and is available for public inspection. a. Type of Application: New Minor License b. Project No.: 5944-024 c. Date filed: November 30, 2020 d. Applicant: Moretown Hydroelectric, LLC e. Name of Project: Moretown No.8 Project f. Location: On the Mad River, immediately downstream from the Town of Moretown, Washington County, Vermont. The project does not occupy federal land. g. Filed Pursuant to: Federal Power Act, 16 U.S.C. 791 (a) - 825(r) h. Applicant Contact: Arion Thiboumery, Moretown Hydroelectric, LLC, 1273 Fowler Rd. Plainfield, VT 05667; (415) 260-6890 or email at arion@ar-ion.net. FERC Contact: Maryam Zavareh at (202) 502-8474, or email at maryam.zavareh@ferc.gov j. Deadline for filing motions to intervene and protests: 60 days from the issuance date of this notice. The Commission strongly encourages electronic filing. Please file motions to intervene and protests using the Commission’s eFiling system at http://www.ferc.gov/ docs-filing/efiling.asp. For assistance, please contact FERC Online Support at FERCOnlineSupport@ferc.gov, (866) 208-3676 (toll free), or (202) 502-8659 (TTY). In lieu of electronic filing, you may submit a paper copy. Submissions sent via the U.S. Postal Service must be addressed to: Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 888 First Street NE, Room 1A, Washington, DC 20426. Submissions sent via any other carrier must be addressed to: Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 12225 Wilkins Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20852. All filings must clearly identify the project name and docket number on the first page: Moretown Hydroelectric Project (P-5944-024). The Commission's Rules of Practice require all intervenors filing documents with the Commission to serve a copy of that document on each person on the official service list for the project. Further, if an intervenor files comments or documents with the Commission relating to the merits of an issue that may affect the responsibilities of a particular resource agency, they must also serve a copy of the document on that resource agency. k. This application has been accepted but is not ready for environmental analysis. l. The project consists of the following existing facilities: (1) a 333-foot-long, 31-foot-high concrete gravity dam with a 164-foot-long overflow spillway and a crest elevation of 524.7 feet above mean seal level (msl); (2) a 36-acre impoundment with a normal maximum elevation of 524.7 msl; (3) a concrete intake structure with a 12.5-foot-wide, 15.1-foot-high trashrack; (4) a 40-foot-long, 8.5-foot-diameter steel penstock; (5) a 39.4- foot-long, 19.7-foot-wide concrete powerhouse containing a single 1.25-megawatt turbine-generator unit; (6) a tailrace; (7) a 200-foot-long, 12.5-kilovolt transmission line; and (8) appurtenant facilities. The Moretown Project is operated in a run-of-river mode with an average annual generation of 2,094 megawatt-hours. Moretown hydroelectric LLC proposes to continue the operation the operation of the project in a run-of-river mode. m. In addition to publishing the full text of this document in the Federal Register, the Commission provides all interested individuals an opportunity to view and/or print the contents of this document via the Internet through the Commission’s Home Page (www.ferc.gov) using the “eLibrary” link. At this time, the Commission has suspended access to the Commission’s Public Access Room due to the proclamation declaring a National Emergency concerning the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), issued by the President on March 13, 2020. For assistance, contact FERC at FERCOnlineSupport@ferc.gov or call toll-free, (886) 208-3676 or TTY, (202) 502-8659. You may also register online at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/esubscription.asp to be notified via email of new filings and issuances related to this or other pending projects. For assistance, contact FERC Online Support. n. Anyone may submit a protest or a motion to intervene in accordance with the requirements of Rules of Practice and Procedure, 18 CFR 385.210, 385.211, and 385.214. In determining the appropriate action to take, the Commission will consider all protests filed, but only those who file a motion to intervene in accordance with the Commission's Rules may become a party to the proceeding. Any protests or motions to intervene must be received on or before the specified deadline date for the particular application. All filings must (1) bear in all capital letters the title "PROTEST" or "MOTION TO INTERVENE;" (2) set forth in the heading the name of the applicant and the project number of the application to which the filing responds; (3) furnish the name, address, and telephone number of the person protesting or intervening; and (4) otherwise comply with the requirements of 18 CFR 385.2001 through 385.2005. Agencies may obtain copies of the application directly from the applicant. A copy of any protest or motion to intervene must be served upon each representative of the applicant specified in the particular application. o. Procedural schedule: The application will be processed according to the following schedule. Revisions to the schedule will be made as appropriate. Issue Scoping Document 1 for comments June 2022 Comments on Scoping Document 1 Due August 2022 Issue Scoping Document 2 (if necessary) September 2022 Issue Notice of Ready for Environmental Analysis October 2022 Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.