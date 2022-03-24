NOTICE The Annual Meeting of the members of the Vermont Mutual Insurance Company for the election of directors and transaction of any other legal business will be held a the Company's Home Office, 89 State Street, Montpelier, Vermont on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 8:30 A.M. The Annual Meeting may be postponed on short notice due to COVID-19. If the Annual Meeting is to be postponed, a message will be recoded on the Company's phone system. William J. Cahill Secretary
