NOTICE OF ADOPTION TOWN OF WORCESTER SUMMARY OF AN ORDINANCE REGULATING SPEED ON TOWN ROADS Notice is hereby given that the Selectboard of the town of Worcester, at a regularly scheduled meeting held on July 6 2020, duly adopted a speed regulation of town roads ordinance for the town of Worcester, Vermont. The purpose of the ordinance is to protect public health and safety. The ordinance addresses the following topics: authority, purposes, speed regulations on Worcester Town Roads being 35 MPH except as otherwise specified, penalties, enforcement officials, severability and effective date. The full text of the ordinance maybe be examined at the Town Office or on the Town Of Worcester web page www.worcestervt.org/town-government/selectboard. Questions concerning it may be addressed to Selectperson Ted Lamb, 259 Minister Brook Rd, Worcester, VT 05682, phone number 802-229-1891. The Speed Regulations on Town Roads Ordinance will become effective on September 18, 2020. Unless a petition signed by at least five percent of the qualified voters of the Town of Worcester requesting a vote on the Ordinance is submitted to the Selectboard or the Clerk of the Town by August 19, 2020.
