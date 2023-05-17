NOTICE OF ADOPTION TOWN OF WORCESTER SUMMARY OF PERMITTED USE OF TRAIL RIGHT-OF-WAY ORDINANCE Notice is hereby given that the Selectboard of the town of Worcester, at a regularly scheduled meeting held on MAY 15, 2023, duly adopted a parking ordinance of town roads for the town of Worcester, Vermont. The purpose of the ordinance is to protect public health and safety. The ordinance addresses the following topics: authority, purposes, work within the ROW of legal trails, obtaining permits, enforcement officials, severability and effective date. The full text of the ordinance maybe be examined at the Town Office or on the Town Of Worcester web page www.worcestervt.org/town-government/selectboard. Questions concerning it may be addressed to Selectperson, John Kaeding, 20 Worcester Village Road, Worcester, VT 05682. The Parking Ordinance on Town Roads will become effective on July 14, 2023. Unless a petition signed by at least five percent of the qualified voters of the Town of Worcester requesting a vote on the Ordinance is submitted to the Selectboard or the Clerk of the Town by June 28, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.