Notice of Abandonment January 12, 2022 Notice of Abandonment: Two Norwich University pennants; Two pairs of riding boots; Ammunition belt, Two canvas belts with rivets; Leather belt with hook; Canvas belt with tip; Patch blanket; Oil cloth satchel; Polo stick with ball; Captain’s shoulder bars; Lieutenant shoulder bars with knights; Academic Excellence lapel pins; Sigma Tau Delta medal; Tour de Hell 1991 t-shirt; Complied photograph of Civil War leaders. The last known name and/or address of the owners of the aforementioned objects is unknown. Any person who has any knowledge of the whereabouts of the owner should provide written notice to John Hart, director of the Sullivan Museum and History Center, Norwich University, 158 Harmon Drive, Northfield, Vermont 05663. If written assertion and proof of title is not presented by the owner to the museum within 180 days after the date of the final published notice, the property shall be considered abandoned or donated and shall become the property of the museum. (Notice 3 of 3: January 12, 2022)
