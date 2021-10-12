Notice of Abandonment October 13, 2021 Notice of Abandonment: Three Armstrong Cannon; Two M1903 Springfield Rifles; M1842 Flintlock Pistol; Colt F.A. Gatling Gun; Five Mosin Nagant Rifles; Three Japanese Arisaka Rifles; Two M98 German Mauser Rifles; Chinese Type 54 Pistol; Colt M1911 Pistol; Guide Lamp Division FP45 Pistol; Colt Commander M1911 Pistol; Filipino Shotgun; German M1891 Mauser Rifle; Federal Gas Riot Gun; Mas 1936 (French) Rifle; ChiCom Tokarev Pistol; Beretta M1934 Pistol; Luger M1908 Pistol; Llama (Spanish) Pistol; P38 (German) Pistol; Hall’s Patent M1819 Rifle; Robbins, Kendall, & Lawrence M1845 Musket; Lamson, Goodnow and Yale U.S. Contract Musket; Enfield Musket; Robbins & Lawrence M1851 Musket; Springfield M1855 Musket; M1884 Rifle; Sharps 1859 Rifle; Spencer Carbine; D.H. Hilliard M1850 Rifle; Ball Repeating Rifle M1863; Palmer Carbine 1865; Poultney and Trimble M1857 Carbine; Two German M1871 Mauser Rifles; St. Etienne (MAS) M1866; Danzig M88 1896; German/Hungarian M1886/M95 Mauser Rifle; Budapest M95 Rifle; Two German M98 Mauser Rifles; Krag-Jorgensen Rifle; RichD Hollis & Sons English Pistol; Remington M1858 Percussion Revolver; Spanish Revolver; German Luger; Russian M30 Tokarev; Flare Gun “G.G. & C--” The last known name and/or address of the owners of the aforementioned objects is unknown. Any person who has any knowledge of the whereabouts of the owner should provide written notice to John Hart, director of the Sullivan Museum and History Center, Norwich University, 158 Harmon Drive, Northfield, Vermont 05663. If written assertion and proof of title including affirmative proof of serial number is not presented by the owner to the museum within 180 days after the date of the final published notice, the property shall be considered abandoned or donated and shall become the property of the museum. (Notice 1 of 3: October 13, 2021)
