Notice of Abandonment Mulford Biological products diorama-style case containing vaccines, tests, inoculations from the early 20th century; Drawing, pencil on paper, Old South Barracks, artist unknown, mid-19th century; Painting, oil on canvas, La Collation, J. Pilippar Quinet, 1912; Photographic print, C.M.H. C.O. Co. H, 66th AR, 2AD, 1945; Lithographic stone, angelic theme; Drawing, charcoal on paper, Lt. Col. Edward Marcus Brown, artist unknown, late 19th century; Guidon, Troop A, 1st Class Cav, Personalized for recipient; Painting, oil, untitled road with tress, artist unknown, 20th century; Painting, oil on canvas, Andrew Carnegie, Francis Luis Mora, 20th century; Weaving, elephants on a ship, 20th century The last known name and address of the owners of the aforementioned objects is unknown. Any person who has any knowledge of the whereabouts of the owner should provide written notice to John Hart, director of the Sullivan Museum and History Center, Norwich University, 158 Harmon Drive, Northfield, Vermont 05663. If written assertion and proof of title is not presented by the owner to the museum within 180 days after the date of the final published notice, the property shall be considered abandoned or donated and shall become the property of the museum. (Notice 3 of 3: December 9, 2020)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.