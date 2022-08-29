NOTICE HUNTING & TRAPPING PERMIT LOTTERY Mallory Brook Property East Montpelier, VT Permit requests will be accepted August 29, 2022 to September 26, 2022 at the East Montpelier Town Clerk’s Office. Permit Fee of $10.00 due with submission. Applicant must show valid VERMONT Hunting License when applying for Permit. DRAWING DATE: Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Town Clerk’s Office. Applications and more information available from the Town Clerk’s Office, 40 Kelton Road, PO Box 157, East Montpelier, VT 05651; (802) 223-3313; clerk@eastmontpeliervt.org. M-Th 9-5; F 9-Noon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.