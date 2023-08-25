NOTICE HUNTING & TRAPPING PERMIT LOTTERY Mallory Brook Property East Montpelier, VT Permit requests will be accepted August 28, 2023 to September 25, 2023 at the East Montpelier Town Clerk’s Office. Permit Fee of $10.00 due with submission. Applicant must provide valid VERMONT Hunting License when applying for Permit. DRAWING DATE: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Town Clerk’s Office. Applications and more information available from the Town Clerk’s Office, 40 Kelton Road, PO Box 157, East Montpelier, VT 05651; 802-223-3313; clerk@eastmontpeliervt.org. M-Th 9-5; F 9-Noon.