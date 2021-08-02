Notice Barre Housing Authority Request of Release of 2021 Capital Fund Program (CFP) Funds On or about August 3, 2021, the City of Barre Vermont will be forwarding a request to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development that the 2021 Capital Fund Grant funds be released to the Barre Housing Authority for use on planned modernization activities at Public Housing properties in Barre City and Barre Town, Vermont. The City of Barre Vermont is the Responsible Entity and has approved the Environmental Review as having no environmental impact to be caused by these modernization activities. There is a 15 day objection period by contacting the City of Barre Vermont, City Manager at City Hall Barre Vermont 05641 or the Department of Housing and Urban Development Field Office , Office of Public Housing Boston HUB, Thomas P. O’Neil, Jr. Federal Building ,Boston MA. 02222-1092
