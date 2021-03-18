NORTHFIELD MUTUAL HOLDING COMPANY NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING An Annual Meeting of the Corporators of the Northfield Mutual Holding Company will be held virtually on Thursday, April 8, 2021 beginning at 5:00 p.m. The matters to be considered include the re-election of Directors and a review of corporate activities. Please call (802) 661-5380 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.