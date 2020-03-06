STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ORANGE UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 181-10-17 OECV NEWREZ LLC, F/K/A NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC, D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE v. JASON A. PIRIE, JESSICA L. PIRIE, AMERICAN HOME MORTGAGE SERVICING AND GRANITEVILLE FIRE DISTRICT OCCUPANTS OF: 454 Cogswell Street, Williamstown VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 28, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Jason A. Pirie and Jessica L. Pirie to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Brokers Conduit, dated November 14, 2005 and recorded in Book 127 Page 589 of the land records of the Town of Williamstown, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Brokers Conduit to American Home Mortgage Servicing, dated November 16, 2006 and recorded in Book 132 Page 287; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from American Home Mortgage Servicing to Resurgent Capital Services dated March 11, 2013 and recorded in Book 154 Page 701; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Resurgent Capital Services to NewRez LLC f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing dated April 21, 2015 and recorded in Book 162 Page 52 and (4) Asignment of Mortgage from NewRez LLC f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT dated September 4, 2019 and recorded in Book 175 page 497, all of the land records of the Town of Williamstown for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 454 Cogswell Street, Williamstown, Vermont on April 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jason A. Pirie and Jessica L. Pirie by Deed of approximately even date and to be recorded in the Town of Williamstown Land Records. Said lands and premises being more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jeremy B. Morrison and Wendy S. Morrison by Warranty Deed of Alan G. Clark, Sr. and Suzanne Y. Clark dated November 7, 1996 and recorded in Book 89, page 157 of the Town of Williamstown Land Records. Said lands and premises being more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Alan G. Clark, Sr. and Suzanne Y. Clark by Quit Claim Deed of the United States of America Department of Agriculture, Farmers House Administration dated May 22, 1987 and recorded in Book 65, Page 155 of said Land Records. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : February 28, 2020 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
