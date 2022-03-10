Neagley & Chase Construction is hiring! Immediate job openings for Construction Laborers, Carpenter's Helpers, Commercial Carpenters, Field Engineers, Project Engineers and Superintendents. We offer highly competitve wages, opportunity for growth and an extensive benefits package. Willing to train! * Low income residents of Vermont, women, minorities, and people with disabilities encouraged to apply. Apply on-line at www.neagleychase.com or email info@neagleychase.com for more information.
