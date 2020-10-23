STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ORANGE UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 3-1-19 OECV NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER v. ANDREW S. MORAN OCCUPANTS OF: 8 Kennedy Drive, Chelsea VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 26, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Andrew S. Moran to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Savings of America, dated March 15, 2010 and recorded in Book 71 Page 178 of the land records of the Town of Chelsea, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Savings of America to Bank of America, N.A., successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP fka Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP dated March 2, 2012 and recorded in Book 73 Page 374; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Savings of America to Bank of America, N.A., successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP fka Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP dated March 2, 2012 and re-recorded in Book 73 Page 440 and (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Bank of America, N.A., successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP fka Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP to Nationstar Mortgage LLC dated December 19, 2012, all of the land records of the Town of Chelsea for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 8 Kennedy Drive, Chelsea, Vermont on November 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Andrew S. Moran by Deed of Diana M. Brown of approximate even dale herewith and to be recorded in the Town of Chelsea Land Records. Said lands and premises being more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Gordon Brown, now deceased, and Diana M. Brown by Warranty Deed of Forest C. Carey, Jr. and Donna Carey dated October 23, 1998 of record at Book 49, Page 109 of the Town of Chelsea Land Records. Reference is hereby made to a Quit Claim Deed of the University of Vermont and State Agricultural College to Gordon Brown, now deceased, and Diana M. Brown dated January 22, 1997 of record at Book 49, Page 242 the Town of Chelsea Land Records. Parcel One: Being a small parcel, with cabin thereon, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point 230 feet, more or less, southeasterly of the Corinth Road, Town Road No. 2, and thence proceeding northeasterly along land now or formerly of Clayton W. Kennedy and Donna M. Kennedy 380 fee more or less, to an iron stake at land now or formerly of Hubert Fiske; Thence turning at an approximate right angle southeasterly along land now or formerly of Hubert Fiske and proceeding 150 feet, more or less, to the northwest edge of the right of way of an old town road and land now or formerly of John Doyle; Thence turning at an approximate right angle and proceeding southwesterly along the northwestertye dge of the right of way the old town road and land now or formerly of John Doyle a distance of 387 feet to an iron stake; Thence turning at an approximately right angle and proceeding along land now or formerly of Mildred Kenedy 150 feet more or less, to the paint and place of beginning. Also any interest in: 1) the easement and right of way for the passage of pedestrians, domesticated animals and motor vehicles from Town Highway No. 2, and 2) the easement and right of way to use and enjoy a certain brook or stream of water, both rights reserved In the deed from Glenn E. Kennedy and Mildred Austin Kennedy to Forrest L. Carey, Jr. and Lois Carey dated July 24, 1971 and recorded in Book 35, Page 549 of said Land Records. Parcel Two: Being a small parcel adjoining Parcel One and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron pipe driven into the ground approximately 126 feet easterly of a large maple tree on the easterly bank of a brook which is situated easterly of Town Highway 52, the Corinth Road, and which brook runs approximately parallel to said Corinth Road: then proceeding easterly 94 feet, more or less, to an iron pipe driven into the ground; then proceeding northerly 420 feet, more or less, to an iron pipe at a corner of a parcel of land now or formerly of Glenn E. Kennedy and Mildred Austin Kennedy; then westerly along the line of Parcel One herein 112 feet, more or less, to an iron pipe; then southerly 382 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. Right-of-Way: Being a right of way on and over a driveway over properly now or formerly of Glenn E. Kennedy and Mildred Austin Kennedy and being all and the same right of way as deeded to Forrest L. Carey Sr. and Lois A. Carey by Glenn E. Kennedy and Mildred Austin Kennedy dated November 4, 1974 and recorded at Book 36, Page 479 of said Land Records. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : October 8, 2020 By: ____/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
