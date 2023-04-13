STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, DOCKET NO: 22-CV-00995 CIVIL DIVISION U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY IN ITS CAPACITY AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE OF CIM TRUST 2021-NR4 v. ROSALIE F. LAQUERRE AND LAWRENCE L. LAQUERRE JR. OCCUPANTS OF: 1731 US Route 2, East Montpelier VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 21, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Rosalie F. Laquerre and Lawrence L. Laquerre Jr. to CitiFinancial, Inc., dated January 29, 2008 and recorded in Volume 101 Page 75 of the land records of the Town of East Montpelier, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from CFNA Receivables (MD), Inc., f/k/a CitiFinancial Inc. to CitiFinancial Servicing LLC dated February 4, 2016 and recorded in Volume 136 Page 220; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from CitiFinancial Servicing LLC to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC dated February 4, 2016 and recorded in Volume 136 Page 221; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Bayview Dispositions IVA, LLC dated December 12, 2018 and recorded in Volume 154 Page 77; (4) Assignment of Mortgage from Bayview Dispositions IVA, LLC to Chimera Funding TRS LLC dated December 12, 2018 and recorded in Volume 154 Page 78; (5) Assignment of Mortgage from Chimera Finding TRS LLC to CIM Trust 2017-2 dated February 12, 2019 and recorded in Volume 154 Page 79;(6) Assignment of Mortgage from CIM Trust 2017-2 to U.S. Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee for the Holders of the CIM Trust 2017-2, Mortgage–Backed Notes, Series 2017-2 dated July 10, 2019 and recorded in Volume 156 Page 99; (7) Assignment of Mortgage from U.S. Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee for the Holders of the CIM Trust 2017-2, Mortgage–Backed Notes, Series 2017-2 to Times Square Revolving Trust dated June 29, 2021 and recorded in Volume 170 Page 198; (8) Assignment of Mortgage from Times Square Revolving Trust to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Indenture Trustee of CIM Trust 2021-NR4 dated December 15, 2021 and recorded in Volume 173 Page 195, all of the land records of the Town of East Montpelier for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 1731 US Route 2, East Montpelier, Vermont on May 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN EAST MONTPELIER TOWN, WASHINGTON COUNTY, STATE OF VT, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN BOOK 95, PAGE 73 ID#10-028-20D, BEING KNOIWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT NO. 2, SURVEY PLAN PREPARED BY CHASE AND CHASE, DATE 06/29/1999. FILED IN MAP FILE NO. 3-71-134. BEING PART OF THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO KARL E STRASSBERGER AND LOIS E STRASSBERGER BY WARRANTY DEED OF JAN C OTTO DATED MAY 30, 1996 AND OF RECORD IN BOOK 57 AT PAGE 518 OF THE TOWN OF EAST MONTPELIER LAND RECORDS. BEING THE SAME FEE SIMPLE PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED FROM KARL E STRASSBERGER AND LOIS E MONETTE FORMERLY KNOWN AS LOIS E STRASSBERGER TO LAWRENCE L LAQUERRE, JR. and ROSALIE F LAQUERRE HUSBAND AND WIFE TENANCY BY ENTIRETY and DAVID A FREEMAN JOINT TENANTS, DATED 08/30/2006 RECORDED ON 09/01/2006 IN BOOK 95, PAGE 73 IN WASHINGTON COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF VT. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : April 4, 2023 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
