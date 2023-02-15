STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ORANGE UNIT, DOCKET NO: 22-CV-01976 CIVIL DIVISION ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS INC. v. ADAM BEEDE, EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCIS BEEDE OCCUPANTS OF: 2268 VT Route 110, Washington VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 19, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Marcy Beede and the late Francis Beede to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., dated September 22, 2017 and recorded in Book 77 Page 299 of the land records of the Town of Washington, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc. to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, fka Quicken Loans LLC, dated November 1, 2021 and recorded in Book 83 Page 178 of the land records of the Town of Washington for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 2268 VT Route 110, Washington, Vermont on March 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Land situated in the Town of Washington in the County of Orange in the State of VT Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Bernard A. Elmer, Jr. and Carolyn Elmer by Jean Paul Verdon and Nicole Verdon by warranty deed dated May 10, 1977 and recorded in Book 35, Page 56 of Land Records of the Town of Washington and therein described as follows: "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jean Paul Verdon and Nicole Verdon by Merlin E. and Josephine Hayward by warranty deed dated May 20, 1971 and recorded in Book 33, Page 75 of the Town of Washington Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Merlin E. and Josephine Hayward by Victor J. Forrester by warranty deed dated October 24, 1968 and recorded in Book 32, Page 276 of the Land Records of the Town of Washington. "The above-described lands and premises consist of a 3.5 acre parcel of land and the metes and bounds description are more particularly set forth in the aforementioned Hayward to Verdon conveyance. "Also conveying herewith two springs of water and related rights as described and set forth in more particular detain in the aforementioned Hayward to Verdon conveyance. 'This conveyance is subject to all rights of way, easements, water rights and restrictions of record. "Reference may be had to the above-mentioned deeds and to all prior deeds in the chain of title for a more particular description of the herein conveyed land and premises." NOTE: The Company is prohibited from insuring the area or quantity of the land. The Company does not represent that any acreage or footage calculations are correct. References to quantity are for identification purposes only. Being the same property conveyed to Francis Beede and Marcy Beede, husband and wife, by deed dated August 14, 1979 of record in Deed Book 36, Page 163, in the County Clerk's Office. Commonly known as: 2268 Vt Route 110, Washington, VT 05675 THE PROPERT ADDRESS AND TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER LISTED ARE PROVIDED SOLELY FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : February 9, 2023 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032 (860) 470-2666 Fax (860) 606-0067
