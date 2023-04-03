STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, DOCKET NO: 21-CV-01348 CIVIL DIVISION U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR TOWD POINT MORTGAGE TRUST ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES, SERIES 2019-MH1 v. ALAN L. TESSIER, ANNE M. TESSIER A/K/A ANNE L. TESSIER AND GREENPOINT CREDIT LLC OCCUPANTS OF: 671 North Main Street, Northfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered February 1, 2023, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Alan L. Tessier and Anne M. Tessier a/k/a Anne L. Tessier to Greenpoint Credit, LLC, dated August 7, 2000 and recorded in Book 128 Page 265 of the land records of the Town of Northfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage Greenpoint Credit, LLC to U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee for Towd Point Mortgage Trust Asset-Backed Securities, Series 2019-MH1 dated April 15, 2021 and recorded in Book 228 Page 474 of the land records of the Town of Northfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 671 North Main Street, Northfield, Vermont on April 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Alan L. Tessier and Anne M. Tessier by Warranty Deed of John A. Gross of approximate even date herein and to be recorded in the Town of Northfield Land Records. Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to John Gross and Marion Gross, now deceased, by Warranty Deed of Jacqueline Y. Comi and Charles F. Comi dated August 8, 1990 and recorded in Book 94, Page 310 of the Town of Northfield Land Records, and more particularly described as follows: Being part of the same land and premises conveyed to Jacqueline Y. Comi and Charles F. Comi by Quit Claim Deed of Frank J. Comi and Charles F. Comi dated December 16, 1989 and of record in Book 93, Page 174 of the Northfield Land Records. INCLUDING the following Manufactured Home: TITAN HOMES, INC. (make) BRENTWOOD (model) 16x76 (size) 2001 (year) 19-01-472-06526 Which has the address of NORTH MAIN ST, NORTHFIELD Vermont 05663 (“Property Address”). Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : March 13, 2023 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren__________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.,Bar#5570 Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
