STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ORANGE UNIT, DOCKET NO: 92-6-19 OECV CIVIL DIVISION SELF HELP VENTURES FUND v. CORINNA A. BADORE OCCUPANTS OF: 409 US Route 302, Orange VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered February 1, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Corinna A. Badore and the late Steven J. Badore to Opportunities Credit Union, dated June 29, 2007 and recorded in Book 47 Page 787 of the land records of the Town of Orange, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Opportunities Credit Union to Federal National Mortgage Association dated August 17, 2007 and recorded in Book 54 Page 331; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Federal National Mortgage Association to Residential Credit Solutions, Inc. dated November 12, 2012 and recorded in Book 54 Page 334; and (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Residential Credit Solutions, Inc. to Self Help Ventures Fund dated October 4, 2016 and recorded in Book 58 Page 530, all of the land records of the Town of Orange for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 409 US Route 302, Orange, Vermont on September 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Attachment to Mortgage Deed to Opportunities Credit Union from Steven J. Badore and Corinna A. Badore dated June 29, 2007 Being all and the same lauds and premises conveyed to Steven J. Badore and Corinna A. Badore by Warranty Deed from Margaret Lipscomb, of even date about to be recorded. Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Margaret Lipscomb by the following: Parcel 1: Warranty Deed of Ernest S. Dickinson and Lillian L. Dickinson dated June 20, 1995, and recorded in Book 35, Page 483 of the Town of Orange Land Records. It being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Ernest S. Dickinson and Lillian L. Dickinson by Warranty Deed of Larry B. Haynes and Carole M. Haynes dated September 28, 1988, and recorded in Book 32, Page 372 of the Orange Land Records, and more particularly described therein as follows: "Being 10.1 acres of land, more or less, together with a mobile home and outbuildings which premises are a portion of those lands and premises conveyed to Larry B. Haynes and Carole M. Haynes by Quit Claim Deed of John Morale dated March 10, 1979 and recorded in Book 29, Page 246 of the Orange Land Records. These premises are more particularly described as commencing at an iron pin set in the ground on the northerly side of U.S. Route 302 which pin makes the southwest center of premises previously conveyed to Madison by theses Grantors; thence proceeding in a general westerly direction along the northerly edge of the U.S. Route 302 right-of-way a distance of 543.90 feet to an iron pin set in the ground; thence proceeding N 18° 42' 20" E along premises being retained by the Grantors a distance of 712.22 feet to an iron pin set in the ground in a wire fence; thence turning and proceeding S 51° 53’E along said wire fence and land being retained by these Grantors a distance of 1,027.5 feet to an iron pin set in the ground in a wire fence; thence proceeding S 12° 11’ 40" W along a wire fence a distance of 115.8 feet to an iron pin set in the ground in said fence line; thence proceeding N 62° 23' 40" W along property previously conveyed by these Grantors to Madison a distance of 320.06 feet to an iron pin set in the ground; thence proceeding S32° 14' 20" W along premises previously conveyed to Madison a distance of 405.07 feet to the point of beginning. All courses and distances are approximate. These premises are said to contain 10.1 acres, the same more or less." Parcel 2: Warranty Deed of Larry B. Haynes dated June 17, 2003, and recorded in Book 42, Page 403 of the Town of Orange Land Records, and more particularly described therein as follows: "Being a parcel of land said to contain 7 acres, more or less, located easterly of Town Highway #24 in the Town of Orange. "Being a portion of those lands and premises conveyed to Larry B. Haynes and Carole M. Haynes by Quitclaim Deed of John Morale dated March 10, 1979, and recorded in Book 29, Page 246 of the Town Orange Land Records. "The interests of Carole M. Haynes have been conveyed to Larry B. Haynes by Quitclaim Deed dated March 27, 2002 and March 13, 2002 which deed is recorded in Book 41, Page 95 of the Town of Orange Land Records. Said Quitclaim Deed contains an incorrect date. In particular said Quitclaim Deed states the Grantors received their interest by Quitclaim Deed of John Morale dated March 19, 1979. The correct date is March 10, 1979. "The property is subject to a deferral of permit, number DE-5-2190. In order to comply with applicable state rules concerning potable water supplies and wastewater systems, a person shall not construct or erect any structure or building on the lot of land described in this deed if the use or useful occupancy of that structure or building will require the installation of or connection to a potable water supply or wastewater system, without first complying with the applicable rules and obtaining any required permit. The grantee, by acceptance of this deed, acknowledges that this lot may not qualify for approval fore development under the appropriate environmental protection or health regulations and that the State may deny an application to develop the lot." 'This conveyance is made subject to and with the benefit of any utility easements, springs rights, easements for ingress and egress, and rights incidental to each of the same as may appear more particularly of record, provided that this paragraph shall not reinstate any such encumbrances previously extinguished by the Marketable Record Title Act, Chapter 5, Subchapter 7, Title 27, Vermont Statutes Annotated. Reference may be had to the above-mentioned deeds and to their records and to all prior deeds and their records in the Town of Orange, Vermont Land Records for a more complete and particular description of the herein conveyed land and premises. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : August 2, 2022 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
