STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, DOCKET NO: 98-2-18 WNCV CIVIL DIVISION SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC. v. CHAD A. BERNIER, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF DOREEN S. WELCH FKA DOREEN S. BERNIER AND CHAD A. BERNIER OCCUPANTS OF: 198 Donahue Road, Barre VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 19, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Gene Welch and the late Doreen S. Welch to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Mortgage, LLC, dated August 4, 2008 and recorded in Book 235 Page 433 of the land records of the Town of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Mortgage, LLC to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC dated August 20, 2015 and recorded in Book 281 Page 848 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC to Select Portfolio Servicing, LLC dated August 31, 2016 and recorded in Book 288 Page 326, both of the land records of the Town of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 198 Donahue Road, Barre, Vermont on October 14, 2021 at 11:30AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF BARRE, COUNTY OF WASHINGTON AND STATE OF VERMONT. BEING ALL AND THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO ALEC QUARMBY AND ROSE QUARMBY, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY THE WARRANTY DEED OF TERRY M. COURTR1GHT AND DONNA L. COURTRIGHT (EWA DONNA ROGULSKI), HUSBAND AND WIFE, DATED MARCH 6, 1990 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 123 AT PAGES 403-404 OF THE LAND RECORDS OF THE TOWN OF BARRE, VERMONT, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED AS FOLLOWS: BEING A PORTION OF THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO DONNA L. ROGULSKI (NOW DONNA L. COURTRIGHT) AND TERRY M. COURTRIGHT BY WARRANTY DEED OF HAROLD A. YORK, SR. AND FERNANDE YORK DATED APRIL 6, 1985 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 95 AT PAGE 308 OF THE BARRE TOWN LAND RECORDS, THE PREMISES HEREIN CONVEYED ARE MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEING LOT #3 ON A CERTAIN SURVEY MAP PREPARED BY WAYNE D. LAWRENCE, P.E. OF BARRE, VERMONT ENTITLED "COURTRIGHT AND ESTES, TERRY COURT, BARRE TOWN, VERMONT PROPERTY SUBDIVISION" AS REVISED ON JULY 18, 1988 AND RECORDED IN THE BARRE TOWN LAND RECORDS. THESE PREMISES ARE SAID TO CONTAIN 2.7 ACRES OF LAND, BE THE SAME MORE OR LESS. TAX ID 4: 002/029.04 BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO DOREEN S. BERNIER AND GENE L. WELCH, AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP BY ALEC QUARMBY AND ROSE QUARMBY IN A WARRANTY DEED EXECUTED 9/12/1990 AND RECORDED 9/12/1990 IN BOOK 0124, PAGE 0388 OF THE BARRE TOWN, VERMONT LAND RECORDS Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : August 19, 2021 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
