STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, DOCKET NO: 148-3-18 WNCV CIVIL DIVISION US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR RASC 2007KS2 v. SHELLEY ANN CORLISS OCCUPANTS OF: 28 Danville Hill Road, Cabot VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered July 15, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Shelley Ann Corliss to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for EquiFirst Corporation, dated August 25, 2006 and recorded in Book 67 Page 516 of the land records of the Town of Cabot, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignments of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for EquiFirst Corporation to U.S. Bank National Association as Trustee for 2007KS2 RASC dated September 23, 2008 and recorded in Book 72 Page 91 of the land records of the Town of Cabot] for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 28 Danville Hill Road, Cabot, Vermont on October 12, 2021 at 11:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: A CERTAIN PIECE OF LAND IN CABOT IN THE COUNTY OF WASHINGTON AND STATE OF VERMONT, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, VIZ: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES CONVEYED THIS DATE TO ANTHONY OTIS, TRUSTEE, BY QUITCLAIM DEED OF MARION WALTON AND ABOUT TO BE RECORDED IN THE CABOT TOWN LAND RECORDS, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS. "BEING ALL AND THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES NOW OCCUPIED BY ME AS MY RESIDENCE IN THE VILLAGE OF CABOT WHICH WAS CONVEYED TO ME BY DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION OF THE WASHINGTON DISTRICT PROBATE COURT IN THE ESTATE OF MY LATE HUSBAND, JONES CLARENCE ROBBINS, WHICH DECREE IS DATED AUGUST 24, 1974 AND IS RECORDED IN THE CABOT TOWN LAND RECORDS AT BOOK 38, PAGE 175. ALSO BEING ALL THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED OF THE GRANITE SAVINGS BANK AND TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES CLARENCE ROBBINS, WHICH DEED IS DATED December 3, 1974 AND IS RECORDED IN THE CABOT TOWN LAND RECORDS AT BOOK 38, PAGE 220." REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE TO THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEEDS AND THEIR RECORDS, TO THE DEEDS AND RECORDS REFERRED TO THEREIN, AND TO ALL PRIOR DEEDS AND RECORDS IN THE CHAIN OF TITLE FOR ADDITIONAL AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIPTION OF THE LAND AND PREMISES HEREIN CONVEYED. THE IMPROVEMENTS THEREON BEING COMMONLY KNOWN AS 28 B DANVILLE ROAD, CABOT, VERMONT 05647. BEING THE SAME LOT OR PARCEL OF GROUND WHICH BY DEED DATED July 22, 1986 AND RECORDED AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF WASHINGTON COUNTY IN BOOK 42 PAGE 61, WAS GRANTED AND CONVEYED BY ANTHONY OTIE, TRUSTEE, UNTO MARION WALTON AND SHELLEY ANN CORLISS, AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP. THE SAID MARION WALTON HAVING SINCE DEPARTED THIS LIFE ON MAY 19, 1989 THEREBY VESTING FEE SIMPLE TITLE UNTO SHELLEY ANN CORLISS, SURVIVING TENANT. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : September 8, 2021 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
