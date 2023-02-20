STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, DOCKET NO: 22-CV-00903 CIVIL DIVISION ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS INC. v. CYNTHIA THOMPSON OCCUPANTS OF: 679 Nelson Pond Road, Woodbury VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered July 20, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Cynthia Thompson and the late James Thompson to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., dated September 4, 2015 and recorded in Book 72 Page 574 of the land records of the Town of Woodbury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc. to Quicken Loans, LLC n/k/a Rocket Mortgage LLC dated May 12, 2020 and recorded in Book 78 Page 192 of the land records of the Town of Woodbury for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 679 Nelson Pond Road, Woodbury, Vermont on March 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to James Thompson and Cynthia Thompson by Warranty Deed of Michael P. McGlynn and Marcia A. McGlynn, of proximate date herewith and to be recorded in the Woodbury Land Records. The aforementioned land and premises are further described as being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Michael P. McGlynn and Marcia A. McGlynn by Warranty Deed of Roger J. Lefebvre, Trustee of the Roger J. Lefebvre Irrevocable Trust dated June 10, 1996, which deed is dated July 28, 2009 and recorded in Book 65, Page 37 of the Woodbury Land Records and being described therein as follows: "Being all and the same land and premises as conveyed to Roger J. Lefebvre, Trustee of the Roger J. Lefebvre Irrevocable Trust by Warranty Deed of Roger J. Lefebvre dated June 10, 1996 and filed for record in Book 44, Page 482 of the land records of the Town of Woodbury. Being all and the same land and premises as conveyed to Roger J. Lefebvre by Warranty Deed of Michael McGlynn and Marcia McGlynn dated June 10, 1996 and filed for record in Book 44, Page 480 of the land records of the Town of Woodbury. Being all and the same land and premises as conveyed to Michael McGlynn and Marcia McGlynn by Warranty Deed of James S. Welch and Mary Thompson Welch dated June 27, 1979 and filed for record in Book 31, Page 205 of the land records of the Town of Woodbury. Meaning hereby to convey a one acre parcel of land, more or less, with dwelling and outbuildings thereon located on Nelson Pond Road in Woodbury, Vermont. Reference is hereby made to the aforesaid deeds and their records and to the deeds and records cited therein for a further and more particular description of the land and premises hereby conveyed." The herein conveyed property has a property address of 679 Nelson Pond Road, Woodbury, Vermont. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : January 31, 2023 By: _/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren______ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
