STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 264-5-19 WNCV J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION CORP v. DARRELL F. BROWN, PATRICIA A. BROWN AND CITIFINANCIAL, INC. OCCUPANTS OF: 1412 Roxbury Road, Roxbury VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 9, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Darrell F. Brown and Patricia A. Brown to CitiFinancial, Inc., dated January 17, 2002 and recorded in Book 48 Page 458 of the land records of the Town of Roxbury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from CFNA Receivables (MD), Inc. f/k/a CitiFinancial, Inc. to CitiFinancial Servicing LLC dated January 24, 2014 and recorded in Book 66 Page 7; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from CitiFinancial Servicing LLC to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC dated January 24, 2014 and recorded in Book 66 Page 8; and (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. dated August 21, 2018 and recorded in Book 74 Page 146; all of the land records of the Town of Roxbury for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 1412 Roxbury Road, Roxbury, Vermont on September 1, 2021 at 10:45AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: A CERTAIN PIECE OF LAND IN ROXBURY, IN THE COUNTY OF WASHINGTON AND STATE OF VERMONT, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, VIZ: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO DARRELL F. BROWN BY DEED OF PENNY SUE BROWN, REGINALD C. BROWN AND DARRELL F. BROWN DATED MARCH 22, 1995, AND WHICH DEED IS TO BE RECORDED IN THE TOWN OF ROXBURY LAND RECORDS. BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM DARRELL F. BROWN AS SET FORTH IN DEED BOOK 41, PAGE 399, DATED 03/25/1995 AND RECORDED 03/27/1995, WASHINGTON COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF VERMONT. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : July 21, 2021 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
