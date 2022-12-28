STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, DOCKET NO: 22-CV-01273 CIVIL DIVISION LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC v. ERIC R. GILES, JEFFREY TUPER-GILES AND COMMUNITY CAPITAL OF VERMONT, INC. OCCUPANTS OF: 51 Hill Street, Barre VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 9, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Eric R. Giles to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for W.J. Bradley Mortgage Capital Corp., dated June 7, 2011 and recorded in Book 264 Page 721 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for W.J. Bradley Mortgage Capital Corp. to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC dated April 28, 2021 and recorded in Book 382 Page 338 of the land records of the City of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 51 Hill Street, Barre, Vermont on January 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises as conveyed to Eric R. Giles by warranty deed of Agnes L. Damore, of even or approximate date herewith and to be recorded herewith in the Barre City Land Records. Being a parcel of land, containing 0.12 acres, more or less, together with dwelling house and other improvements thereon standing, identified by Barre City municipal parcel identification number 0790-0051-0000 and State of Vermont SPAN NO. 036-011-10901 and commonly known as 51 Hill Street, Barre, Vermont. Being more particularly described as all and the same lands and premises as conveyed to Agnes L. Damore and John E. Damore (now deceased) by warranty deed of Harold Wheeler and Margaret Wheeler, which deed is dated June 8, 1954 and recorded at Book 66, Pages 41 of the Barre City Land Records. John Damore died January 10, 1994. A record of his death may be found in the Barre City Vital Records at Book 92, Page 3. By virtue of his death, Agnes L. Damore, sole surviving tenant by the entirety, became sole fee title-holder to the subject lands and premises. This conveyance is made subject to and with the benefit of any utility easements, public rights-of-way, spring rights, easements for ingress and egress, and rights incidental to each of the same as may appear more particularly of record; provided, however, that this paragraph shall not reinstate any such encumbrance previously extinguished by the Marketable Record Title Act, Chapter 5, Subchapter 7 of Title 27, Vermont Statutes Annotated. If it should be determined that all or a portion of the conveyed lands and premises are Vermont perpetual lease land, then same are conveyed as such. Reference is here made to the above-mentioned deed and survey and to all prior deeds, plans and documents in the chain of title for a more particular description of the herein conveyed lands and premises. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : December 19, 2022 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
