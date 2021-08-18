STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 340-6-19 WNCV JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION v. BROCK D. LUCENTI A/K/A BROCK LUCENTI AND LVNV FUNDING, LLC OCCUPANTS OF: 4766 Route 14, Woodbury VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 6, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Brock D. Lucenti a/k/a Brock Lucenti to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Merrimack Mortgage Company, Inc., dated May 3, 2013 and recorded in Book 69 Page 647 of the land records of the Town of Woodbury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Merrimack Mortgage Company, Inc. to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association dated March 27, 2019 and recorded in Book 76 Page 729 of the land records of the Town of Woodbury for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 4766 Route 14, Woodbury, Vermont on September 13, 2021 at 1:00pm all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: A certain tract or parcel of land with any buildings or improvements thereon, located in Woodbury, County of Washington, and State of Vermont, bounded and described as follows: Being a parcel of two acres, more or less, with dwelling and detached garage and other realty improvements thereon, which parcel has a property address of 4766 Vermont Route 14, Woodbury, Vermont. The aforementioned realty is comprised of all and the same land and premises conveyed to Denis R. Parker and Ilene E. Parker by Warranty Deed of Raymond C. Parker, dated September 30, 1971 and recorded in Book 29, Page 278 of the Woodbury Land Records and also a portion only of the land and premises conveyed to Denis R. Parker and Ilene F. Parker by Warranty Deed of Georgette S. Parker dated November 12, 2004 and recorded in Book 56, Page 581 of the Woodbury Land Records. The aforementioned herein conveyed parcel is depicted on a diagram or sketch referenced in support of Boundary Line Adjustment approval letter of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation which letter is dated October 4, 2012 and is recorded, together with the aforementioned sketch, at Book 69, Page 127-128 of the Woodbury Land Records. The herein conveyed land and premises are further described as follows: Commencing at a point marked by an iron pin in the ground situated on or near the easterly edge of the right of way limits of Vermont Route 14 which iron pin is situated on the boundary line separating the herein conveyed land from land now or formerly of Donald W. Collum; the aforementioned iron pin is situated 75 feet, more or less, northerly of a culvert for a brook; (the aforementioned iron pin is incorrectly referenced as being an iron pipe in the aforementioned sketch recorded in Book 69, Page 128): the aforementioned iron pin marks the northwesterly corner of the herein conveyed parcel; thence Proceeding in a generally southerly direction along the easterly edge of the right of way limits of Vermont Route 14 a distance of 298 feet, more or less, to a point marked by an iron pipe set in the ground, marking the southwesterly corner of the herein conveyed property; thence Turning an angle to the left and proceeding in a straight line in an easterly direction a distance of 308 feet, more or less, to a point marked by an iron pipe set in the ground; thence Turning a slight angle to the right and proceeding in a straight line in an easterly direction a distance of 165 feet, more or less, to a point marked by an iron pipe set in the ground which marks the southeasterly corner of the herein conveyed parcel; thence Turning an angle to the left and proceeding in a straight line in a northerly-by-northeasterly direction a distance of 93 feet, more or less, to a point marked by an iron pin beside the brook at the edge of the field where the lands of the herein Grantors intersect with lands now or formerly of Donald W. Collum; said iron pin marks the northeasterly corner of the herein conveyed parcel; (the aforementioned iron pin is incorrectly referenced as being an iron pipe on the above mentioned sketch recorded in Book 69, Page 128); thence Turning to the left and proceeding in an northwesterly direction in a straight line, following along the boundary line shared with Donald W. Collum, to the iron pin in the ground that marks the point of commencement; (the last mentioned course is referenced as running in a westerly direction in the deed to Donald W. Collum of that contiguous parcel owned by him). Meaning to hereby describe and convey a parcel of two acres, more or less, with dwelling and detached garage and other realty improvements thereon, having a property address of 4766 Vermont Route 14, Woodbury, Vermont. This deed shall also act as a quitclaim deed to the centerline of Vermont Route 14 of that land underlying Route 14 that is directly adjacent to the herein conveyed parcel. That portion of the herein conveyed parcel that is derived from the warranty deed of Georgette S. Parker dated November 12, 2004 and recorded in Book 56 at Page 581 was subject to rights of first refusal that were subsequently waived on January 11, 2013 and recorded in Book 69 at Pages 429 and 430 of the Woodbury Land Records. There is also conveyed herewith that spring situated approximately 350 feet, northeasterly of the herein conveyed premises together with that easement appurtenant thereto that were conveyed to the herein “Grantors in the aforementioned deed from Raymond Parker at Book 29, Page 278 and described therein as follows: “There is also conveyed in this deed a spring of water which lies in a north easterly direction from the herein conveyed premises and which is a distance of approximately 350 feet, from the conveyed premises. There is also granted herein the right to repair and maintain the spring and lines to the property granted herein.” No other off-site spring or off-site well is included in this herein conveyance from Denis and Ilene Parker to Brock Lucenti. There is also conveyed herewith an underground utility line easement across the retained land of the herein Grantors, Denis and Ilene Parker, for that underground utility line (for electric/telephone/internet etc.) that currently serves the dwelling on the herein conveyed realty with the right to maintain, renew, replace, and improve the same and to enter the herein Grantor’s retained land for the aforementioned purposes to perform said work in a good workmanlike fashion. Excepting and reserving from this herein conveyance that water pipeline easement across the herein conveyed parcel that was granted by predecessor-in-title Raymond C. Parker to Hugo G. Smith and Alva E. Smith by instrument dated June 20, 1958, and recorded in Book 26, Page 401 of the Woodbury Land Records. The aforementioned easement serves a parcel situated on the other side of Vermont Route 14. All or portion of the herein conveyed land may be situated in Great Lot 73 Janes Survey which is town lease land, so-called. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : August 9, 2021 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_______ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
