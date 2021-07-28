STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON COUNTY UNIT, DOCKET NO: 568-10-19 WNCV CIVIL DIVISION U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO WACHOVIA BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR AEGIS ASSET BACKED SECURITIES TRUST 2005-3, MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES v. SUSAN K. DROWN AND VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF TAXES OCCUPANTS OF: 52 Hutch Road, Northfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 30, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Susan K. Drown to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Aegis Lending Corporation, dated May 10, 2005 and recorded in Book 61 Page 123 of the land records of the Town of Northfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Aegis Lending Corporation to U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, Successor in Interest to Wachovia Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee for Aegis Asset Backed Securities Trust 2005-3, Mortgage-Backed Notes dated June 19, 2013 and recorded in Book 199 Page 235 of the land records of the Town of Northfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 52 Hutch Road, Northfield, Vermont on September 1, 2021 at 12:45PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises as conveyed to Jeanne T. Hutchinson and Susan K. Drown by Quit Claim Deed of Jeanne T. Hutchinson dated November 11, 1997 and recorded in Volume 117 at Page 338 of the Town of Northfield Land Records. Said lands and premises are commonly know as 52 Hutch Road, Northfield, Vermont. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : July 21, 2021 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
