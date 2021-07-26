STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 536-10-19 WNCV WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR BANTAM FUNDING TRUST 2018-1 v. DALE J. MARSHALL OCCUPANTS OF: 543 US Route 2, Waterbury VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 11, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Dale J. Marshall to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., dated April 29, 2009 and recorded in Book 270 Page 188 of the land records of the Town of Waterbury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development dated July 30, 2013 and recorded in Book 344 Page 163; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to CP-SRMOF II 2012-A Trust, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee dated October 17, 2013 and recorded in Book 344 Page 166; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from CP-SRMOF II 2012-A Trust, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc. dated October 1, 2015 and recorded in Book 372 Page 142 and (4) Assignment of Mortgage from DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc. to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A dated July 7, 2016 and recorded in Book 396 Page 169, all of the land records of the Town of Waterbury] for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 543 US Route 2, Waterbury, Vermont on August 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Dale J. Marshall by Vermont Special Limited Warranty Deed of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for ABFC 2006-OPT2 Trust, ABFC Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-OPT2 dated April 29, 2009 and to be recorded in the Waterbury Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises acquired by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for ABFC 2006-OPT2 Trust, ABFC Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-OPT2, by virtue of the following: 1. A Certificate of Non-Redemption and certified Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure in a cause entitled: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for ABFC 2006-OPT2 Trustee, ABFC Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2006-OPT2 v. Michael S. Lewis, et al. Washington Superior Court Docket No. 533-8-07 Wncv, which Certificate is dated August 19, 2008, and recorded in Volume 265, Page(s) 41 of the Waterbury Land Records; 2. Confirmation Order issued by the Washington Superior Court in the above entitled matter dated November 17, 2008 and recorded in Volume 266, Page 604 of the Waterbury Land Records. 3. Auctioneer’s Deed of Robert Prozzo recorded in Volume 266, Page 606 of the Waterbury Land Records; and Being further described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Michael S. Lewis and Susan M. Lewis by Warranty Deed of Thomas R. Farnham and Marion L. Farnham dated 07/31/06 and recorded in Volume 249, Page 1 of the Waterbury Land Records. Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Thomas R. Farnham by Warranty Deed of Lena Belle Farnham dated May 1, 1991 of record at Book 120. Page 477 of the Waterbury Land Records. Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Perley F. Farnham and Lena Belle Farnham, husband and wife by Warranty Deed of Carrie L. Bassett, widow, dated July 18, 1963 of record at Book 62, Page 46 of the Waterbury Land Records. Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to George Bassett and Carrie L. Bassett, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Kenneth Longe and Bertha J. Longe dated April 25, 1949 of record at Book 50, Page 490 of the Waterbury Land Records. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : July 19, 2021 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
