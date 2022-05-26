STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ORANGE UNIT, DOCKET NO: 67-4-19 OECV CIVIL DIVISION SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC v. MICHAEL A. HEATH SR. AND LUCY M. HEATH OCCUPANTS OF: 1328 Halls Lake Road, Newbury VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 15, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Michael A. Heath Sr. and Lucy M. Heath to Northway Bank, dated October 12, 2006 and recorded in Book 141 Page 421 of the land records of the Town of Newbury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Northway Bank to Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC dated November 14, 2014 and recorded in Book 163 Page 81 of the land records of the Town of Newbury for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 1328 Halls Lake Road, Newbury, Vermont on June 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Tax ID: 000086.7 Being al and the same lands and premises to be conveyed to Michael A. Heath Sr. and Lucy M. Heath, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, by Warranty Deed of Colleen F. Ives, William S. Fay, Carol F. Messer, dated ___________, 2006 and to be recorded in the Land Records of the Town of Newbury. The premises are more particularly described as follows: “Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Colleen F. Ives, William S. Fay, and Carol F. Messer, as tenant in common, by Quitclaim Deed of Joan S. Fay dated August 3, 2004 and recorded on August 23, 2004 in Book 134 at Page 157 of the Land Records of the Town of Newbury. The premises are more particularly described therein as follows: “Being all the same lands and premises as conveyed to the Grantor herein, Joan S. Fay, and Herbert S. Fay (now deceased) by Marjorie Peach by Warranty Deed dated January 25, 1995 and recorded in Book 101 at Page 222 of the Newbury Land Records, wherein said premises are described as follows: “Meaning to convey a parcel of land described as Lot No. 2 4.8 Acres +/- on the Survey entitled “Mrs. Francis Peach, Hall’s Lake Road, Newbury, Vermont Property Subdivision” by Wayne D. Lawrence, P.E., Scale 1”=100’ previously filed or filed with this Deed in the Newbury Land Records * (herein the ‘Survey’). The bounds of the Lot No. 2 are shown on the SURVEY. Commencing at an iron pin set in the westerly bound of the Right-of-Way of Town Highway No. 49, a/k/a Lake Road, which pin marks he northeasterly corner of Lot No. 2, and running thence in a course S 89 degrees 26’ 21” W against other lands of Grantor to the north a distance of 159.56’ to an iron pin set. Thence in a course N 67 degrees 57’39” W against other lands of Grantor to the north a distance of 210.87 to an iron pin set. Thence in a course S 65 degrees 51’ 30” W against other lands of Grantor to the north a distance of 108.01’ to an iron pin set. Thence in a course S 18 degrees 46’35”W against other lands of Grantor to the west a distance of 248.54’ to an iron pin set. Thence in a course S 59 degrees 04’ 25” E against lands nor or formerly of Atwood to the south and generally along a barbed wire fence a distance of 510.73’ to an iron pin found. Thence in a course N 78 degrees 08’11” E against lands to the south which Grantor has or shortly will convey to Philip Bilodeau a distance of 157.3’ to an iron pin set to the westerly bound of said Highway No. 49, which pin marks the southeasterly corner of Lot No. 2 conveyed hereby. Thence at an angle to the left, and against the westerly bound of said Highway right-of-way in a northerly direction a distance of 438 feet +/- to the point begun at. Meaning to convey hereby 4.8 acres be the same more or less. “Meaning to convey a part of the same lands and premises which Luella B. Tewksbury and Julia B.W. Knapp conveyed to Grantor and her husband now deceased, Francis B. Peach, as tenants by the entirety by Quitclaim Deed dated December 6, 1952, recorded in Book 44, Page 434, and also a part of the same lands and premises which Hassall E. Nelson and Margaret Nelson conveyed to Grantor by their Warranty Deed dated October 6, 1977, recorded in Book 61, Pages 29-31. “This conveyance is made pursuant and subject to Vermont Sub-division Permit EC-3-9269 dated April 21, 1994, recorded in Book 98, Pages 496-8, and Newbury Subdivision Permit No. 94-22. Grantor makes this conveyance subject to all easements, rights-of-way, water rights, well rights and flowage rights of record, if any. “Reference is made to the Deeds and other documents referred to herein, and to any and all documents referred to therein, and to their records, for a more particular description of the lands and premises. *All record references are to the Newbury, Vermont Land Records unless otherwise indicated.’ Reference is hereby made to a utility easement dated August 16, 1995 and recorded in Book 102 at Page 555 of the Newbury Land Records. “Reserved Life Estate: The grantor herein reserves unto herself the right to use, occupancy and enjoyment of the premises described herein for and during her natural life, intending to reserve a life estate. Reserved Power of Sale: The grantor further reserves the right to convey all or any portion of the premises described herein during her natural life in fee simple absolute, or in any lesser fee. Reference is hereby made to the above mentioned deeds and to the deeds and records referred to therein for a further and more particular description of the lands and premises herein conveyed.” Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : May 18, 2022 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
