STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, DOCKET NO: 559-10-19 WNCV CIVIL DIVISION FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION v. JENNIFER PARTLOW OCCUPANTS OF: 98 Smith Street, Barre VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 31, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Jennifer Partlow to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc., dated March 12, 2018 and recorded in Book 331 Page 270 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. dated August 5, 2019 and recorded in Book 353 Page 330 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to Freedom Mortgage Corporation dated April 28, 2021 and recorded in Book 383 Page 134, both of the land records of the City of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 98 Smith Street, Barre, Vermont on May 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises as conveyed to Jennifer R. Partlow by Warranty Deed of Paul M. Haigh, of even or approximate date herewith and recorded herewith in the Barre Land. Records. Being a parcel of land, said to contain 0.13 acres, to be the same, more or less, together with dwelling house and other improvements thereon standing, known as 98 Smith Street, Barre, Vermont, identified by Barre City Parcel ID No. 1330-0098.0000 and Vermont Span No. 036-011-11462, and being all and the same lands and premises, together with dwelling house and any other improvements thereon standing, as conveyed to Paul M. Haigh by Warranty Deed of Gloria Jean Jacobs, Anita Bergeron, Jeffrey Garcia and Carlene Roy, dated June 30, 2000 and recorded July 5, 2000 at Book 180, Page 955 of the Barre City Land Records, and more particularly described therein as follows: “The former home place of Alma M. Garcia located at 98 Smith Street, Barre City, Vermont; and being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Gloria Jean Jacobs, Anita Bergeron, Jeffrey Garcia and Carlene Roy by quitclaim deed of Alma M. Garcia dated November 20, 1995 and recorded in Book 161, Page 433 of the Barre City Land Records, and described more particularly in the Quit Claim Deed of Cornelius O. Granai to Peter Abbiati, Carmelina Abbiati and Carmelina Abbiati. This conveyance is made subject to and with the benefit of any utility easements, public rights-of-way, spring rights, municipal, state and/or federal permits, easements for ingress and egress, and rights incidental to each of the same as may appear more particularly of record; provided, however, that this paragraph shall not reinstate any such encumbrance previously extinguished by the Marketable Record Title Act, Chapter 5, Subchapter 7 of Title 27, Vermont Statutes Annotated. If it should be determined that all or a portion of the conveyed lands and premises are Vermont perpetual lease land, then same are conveyed as such. Reference is hereby made to the above-described documents, and the documents described therein and to, the municipal:-land records in aid of this description. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : March 21, 2022
