STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, DOCKET NO: 35-1-20 WNCV CIVIL DIVISION U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST v. ANDREW H. MONTROLL, ESQ., ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF HELEN S. GILROY OCCUPANTS OF: 285 Triview Road, Warren VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 2, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Helen S. Gilroy to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MSA Mortgage, LLC, dated June 22, 2007 and recorded in Book 190 Page 724 of the land records of the Town of Warren, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MSA Mortgage, LLC to Bank of America N.A., successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing LP, fka Countrywide Home Loans Servicing LP dated May 12, 2012 and recorded in Book 216 Page 303 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Bank of America N.A., successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing LP to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust dated December 21, 2016 and recorded in Book 243 page 421, both of the land records of the Town of Warren for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 285 Triview Road, Warren, Vermont on May 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Mark Gilroy and Helen Gilroy by Warranty Deed of William J. Corbett dated of approximately even date hereof and to be recorded herewith in the Town of Warren Land Records. Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to William J. Corbett and Felice Napolitano by Warranty Deed of Glen A. Brickman dated 11-25-86 and recorded in Book 80 pages 403-407 of the Land Records of the Town of Warren, Vermont. The interest of Felice Napolitano was conveyed to William J. Corbett by Warranty Deed dated 10-__ -98 and recorded in Book 124 Pages 105-106 of the land records of the Town of Warren. Being Lot 2 as depicted on a survey entitled "Lots 1 & 2 Brickman Land, Warren, Vt. " by John Roth, recorded in Book 80 page 407 of the land records of the Town of Warren. Included is a right of way in common with others over Knoll West Road so-called from Town Highway #48, said road easement in common more particularly described in a deed from Rice Lumber Co., Inc. to Sugarbush Golf Club, Inc. recorded in Book 26 page 435, and a second deed from Sugarbush Golf Club, Inc. to Tri-View Co. recorded in Book 28 page 234, both of the Town of Warren land records. The deed of Brickman to Corbett and Napolitano recorded in Book 80 pages 403-407 provides for shared maintenance and repair and snowplowing provisions related to said Road. Lot 2 includes an easement and right of way for a septic line and leach field to serve Lots 2 and 4, so-called, said septic and leach filed area to be over and on Lot 2 and Lot 4, as shown on plans approved under Land Use Permit EC-5-1348, on land conveyed to Glen A. Brickman by Warranty Deed of Gadd et al dated 8-26-86 and recorded in Book 79 pages 258-260 of the land records of the Town of Warren. Said easement and leach field area are to be shared with Lot 4 so-called all in accordance with the referenced Permit. Said deed of Brickman to Corbett and Napolitano recorded in Book 80 pages 405-407 requires construction on Lots 1 and 2 to be within fifty feet of the proposed building site as outlined on the plot plan attached to the Corbett and Napolitano deed, at Book 80 page 407 of the Warren Land Records. Said deed of Brickman to Corbett and Napolitano recorded in Book 80 pages 405-407 also created a right of first refusal on the sale of either of Lots 1 or 2. Glen Brickman is deceased. Said deed of Brickman to Corbett and Napolitano recorded in Book 80 pages 405-407 reserved for the Grantor and his heirs, successors and assigned the right to trim or remove trees; for the preservation of views, within 75 feet from all points where Lots 1 and 2 abut Lot 4, subject to the agreement to notify of the intent to trim or remove any trees. Said premises is known and designated as 285 Triview Road in the Town of Warren, Vermont. Reference is made to the above mentioned deeds and their records, and to the Town of Warren Land Records, in further aid of this description. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: April 8, 2022 By: _/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.