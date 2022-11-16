STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ORANGE UNIT, DOCKET NO: 20-CV-00542 CIVIL DIVISION U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR RCF 2 ACQUISITION TRUST v. SHAWN JOYAL, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF RUTH JOYAL OCCUPANTS OF: 67 Pleasant Street f/k/a 78 Pleasant Street, Williamstown VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 24, 2022 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Ruth Joyal to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for H&R Block Mortgage Corporation, dated May 17, 2006 and recorded in Book 129 Page 602 of the land records of the Town of Williamstown, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage; (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for H&R Block Mortgage Corporation to Ditech Financial LLC dated August 29, 2019 and recorded in Book 175 Page 98; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Ditech Financial LLC to New Residential Mortgage LLC dated January 30, 2020 and recorded in Book 176, Page 708; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from New Residential Mortgage LLC to NewRez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing dated March 13, 2020 and recorded in Book 177, Page 758; and (4) Assignment of Mortgage from NewRez LLC F/K/A New Penn Financial, LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its Individual Capacity but Solely as Owner Trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust dated March 28, 2022 and recorded in Book 185, Page 83, all of the land records of the Town of Williamstown, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 67 Pleasant Street f/k/a 78 Pleasant Street, Williamstown, Vermont on December 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: That certain piece or parcel of land with the buildings and improvements thereon in the Town of Williamstown in the County of Orange and State of Vermont, described as follows, viz: It being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Mary Martin and Wayne G. Martin by Warranty Deed of Gertrude Martin dated February 20, 1953 and recorded in Book 41, Page 443 of the Land Records of the Town of Williamstown. Also including a small piece of land that was conveyed to Gertrude Martin by Henry Henry and Aura Poole by their Warranty Deed dated September 22, 1928 and recorded in Book 41, Page 442 of the Williamstown Land Records. Reference is hereby had to the above-mentioned deeds and their record and to all former deeds and their records for a more particular description of the land and premises. Parcel Tax ID: 53-120.00 For title reference see Deed recorded April 3, 1989 Volume 69, Page 435 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : November 7, 2022 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq., Bar#5570 Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
