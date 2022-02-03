STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, DOCKET NO: 313-6-19 WNCV CIVIL DIVISION NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING v. CHRIS R. BEAN AND THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT OCCUPANTS OF: 35 Cole Avenue, Northfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 24, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Chris R. Bean to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Coldwell Banker Mortgage, dated November 17, 2006 and recorded in Book 169 Page 531 of the land records of the Town of Northfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Coldwell Banker Mortgage to PHH Mortgage Corporation dated March 21, 2012 and recorded in Book 194 Page 270 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from PHH Mortgage Corporation to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing dated July 22, 2021 and recorded in Book 230 Page 721, both of the land records of the Town of Northfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 35 Cole Avenue, Northfield, Vermont on March 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Chris R. Bean by Deed of Roy Ralph Datema of approximate even date herewith and to be recorded in the Town of Northfield Land Records. Said lands and premises being more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Roy Ralph Datema by Special Warranty Deed of the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation dated May 2, 1997 and Record May 22, 1997 at Book 116, Page 2-4 of the Town of Northfield Land Records. Said lands and premises being more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation by Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure dated September 17, 1996 and recorded December 24, 1996 at Book 114, Page 416-419 of said Land Records; Certificate of Non-Redemption dated 12/19/1996 and recorded December 24, 1996 at Book 114, Page 420 of said Land Records. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : January 31, 2022 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
