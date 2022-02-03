STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, DOCKET NO: 601-11-19 WNCV CIVIL DIVISION CITIFINANCIAL SERVICING, LLC v. ANDREW H. MONTROLL, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF JULIA A. SCHAFER OCCUPANTS OF: 1624 East Hill Road, South Woodbury VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 19, 2021, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Julia A. Schafer to CitiFinancial, Inc. , dated April 20, 2005 and recorded in Book 57 Page 416 of the land records of the Town of Woodbury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from CFNA Receivables (MD), Inc. f/k/a CitiFinancial, Inc. to CitiFinancial Servicing LLC dated June 1, 2017 and recorded in Book 74 Page 668; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from CitiFinancial Servicing LLC to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A dated October 10, 2017 and recorded in Book 75 Page 317; and (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A to CitiFinancial Servicing LLC dated September 5, 2019 and recorded in Book 77 Page 264, all of the land records of the Town of Woodbury for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 1624 East Hill Road, South Woodbury, Vermont on March 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL/UNIT OF LAND IN TOWN OF WOODBURY, WASHINGTON COUNTY, STATE OF VT, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN BOOK 33 PAGE 49 ID# 12-36, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS A METES AND BOUNDS PROPERTY. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM NORRIS KNOSHER. ADMINISTRATOR OF THE GOODS, CHATTELS AND ESTATE OF WILLIAM C. WHEELER, DECEASED TO JULIA A. SCHAFER, DATED 08/09/1982 RECORDED ON 08/12/1982 IN BOOK 33 PAGE 49 IN WASHINGTON COUNTY RECORDS, STATE. OF VT. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : January 24, 2022 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
