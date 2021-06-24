STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ORANGE UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 166-11-19 OECV WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF UPLAND MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A v. DENISE CARR, ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH HENAULT A/K/A JOSEPH A. HENAULT AND SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT OCCUPANTS OF: 649 Vermont Route 110, Tunbridge VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 21, 2021, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Joseph A. Henault to MetLife Home Loans, a division of MetLife Bank, N.A., dated May 15, 2009 and recorded in Book 82 Page 489 of the land records of the Town of Tunbridge, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from MetLife Home Loans, a division of MetLife Bank, N.A. to Nationstar Mortgage d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company dated July 16, 2012 and recorded in Book 89 Page 160; (2) A Corrective Assignment of Mortgage from MetLife Home Loans, a division of MetLife Bank, N.A. to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company dated December 14, 2012 and recorded in Book 90 Page 341A; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development dated November 19, 2015 and recorded in Book 96 Page 392; and (4) Assignment of Mortgage from The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Upland Mortgage Loan Trust A dated June 12, 2019 and recorded in Book 103 Page 461, all of the land records of the Town of Tunbridge for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 649 Vermont Route 110, Tunbridge, Vermont on July 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: All that certain parcel of land situate in the Township of Tunbridge, County of Orange, State of Vermont, being known and designated as follows: Being a parcel of land with dwelling house thereon, located on the westerly side of State Highway #110 in the Town of Tunbridge, and being all and the same land and premises conveyed to John J. Ducharme and Linda V. Ducharme by warranty deed of Beneficial Mortgage Co. of New Hampshire dated February 23, 1994 and recorded in Book 49, Page 119 of the Tunbridge Land Records. Being a 0.75 acre parcel of land with dwelling and improvements located thereon and more particularly known as 649 Vermont Route 110 in Tunbridge, Vermont. Being the same property described in Book 49, Page 323, dated 6/6/1994, recorded 6/7/1994. Tax ID: 000649.11 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : June 9, 2021 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren__ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
