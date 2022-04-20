STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, DOCKET NO: 203-5-20 WNCV CIVIL DIVISION BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST v. ANDREW H. MONTROLL, ESQ., ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF ELEANOR D. CRETE AND SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT OCCUPANTS OF: 3 Lower Usle Road, Barre VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered February 22, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Andrew R. Crete and the late Eleanor D. Crete to Financial Freedom Senior Funding Corporation, a subsidiary of Indymac Bank, FSB, dated March 16, 2007 and recorded in Book 224 Page 150 of the land records of the Town of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Financial Freedom Senior Funding Corporation to Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc., as nominee for Financial Freedom Acquisition LLC dated September 25, 2009 and recorded in Book 242 Page 993; and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc., as nominee for Financial Freedom Acquisition LLC to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust dated May 10, 2019 and recorded in Book 303 Page 626, both of the land records of the Town of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 3 Lower Usle Road, Barre, Vermont on May 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all of the same lands and premises conveyed to Andrew R. Crete and Eleanor D. Crete by Warranty Deed of Rose A. Chouinard dated December 8, 1966 and of record in Book 46, Page 432 of the Barre Town Land Records and further described therein as follows: Being all of the same lands and premises conveyed to Joseph M. Chouinard and Rose A. Chouinard by Warranty Deed of George C. Lackey and of record in Book 22, Page 4 of the Barre Town Land Records Excepting and reserving all right, title and interest in and to one certain drainage easement, fifteen (15) feet in width and approximately one hundred (100) feet in length along the western property line, conveyed to Town of Barre, a municipal corporation, by Quit-Claim Deed of Andrew R. Crete and Eleanor D. Crete dated November 15, 1988 and of record in Book 117, Page 88 of the Barre Town Land Records Reference may be had to the above mentioned deeds and the records thereof and to all former deeds and their records for a more particular description of the premises. Property Address: 3 Lower Usle Road, Town of Barre, Vt. Parcel ID #:005/120.00 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: April 11, 2022 By: _/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.