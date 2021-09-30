STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, DOCKET NO: 521-10-19 WNCV CIVIL DIVISION U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST v. BERNICE A. SHAW AND EUGENE E. SHAW OCCUPANTS OF: 284 Jarvis Lane, Northfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 20, 2020 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Bernice A. Shaw and Eugene E. Shaw to Bank of America, N.A., dated September 10, 2007 and recorded in Book 173 Page 670-686 of the land records of the Town of Northfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Bank of America, N.A. to Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC dated October 26, 2018 and recorded in Book219 Page 296 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC to U.S. Bank National Association As Legal Title Trustee For Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust dated August 17, 2021 and recorded in Book 229 Page 511 both of the land records of the Town of Northfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 284 Jarvis Lane, Northfield, Vermont on October 26, 2021 at 8:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises as conveyed to Eugene E. Shaw and Bernice A. Shaw by warranty deed of Robin L. Covey dated June 16, 1998 and recorded at Book 119, page 493 of the Northfield Land Records, and being further described as follows: Being a parcel of land, said to contain 0.25 acres, more or less, together with dwelling house and other improvements thereon standing, now designated as 284 Jarvis Lane, Northfield, Vermont , and being all and the same lands and premises, together with after constructed improvements if any, as conveyed to Robin L. Covey and Randy H. Covey by warranty deed of Floyd Jarvis and Edna Jarvis dated October 23, 1975 and recorded at Book 67, Page 51 of the Northfield Land Records. Reference is hereby made to the Quit Claim Deed of Randy H. Covey to Robin L. Covey dated December 12, 1994 and recorded at Book 108, Page 344 of the Northfield Land Records. This conveyance is made subject to and with the benefit of any utility easements, public rights-of-way, spring rights, easements for ingress and egress, and rights incidental to each of the same as may appear more particularly of record; provided, however, that this paragraph shall not reinstate any such encumbrance previously extinguished by the Marketable Record Title Act, Chapter 5, Subchapter 7 of Title 27, Vermont Statutes Annotated. If it should be determined that all or a portion of the conveyed lands and premises are Vermont perpetual lease land, then same are conveyed as such. Reference is hereby made to the above-described documents, and the documents described therein and to the municipal land records in aid of this description. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : September 24, 2021 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren__ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
