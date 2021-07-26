STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 401-7-18 WNCV U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE NRZ PASS-THROUGH TRUST XIV v. GLORIA J. COLBY, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS FIDUCIARY TO THE ESTATE OF ERNEST W. COLBY, MIDLAND FUNDING LLC, CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), NA, NORTH STAR CAPITAL ACQUISITION LLC AND VFW POST 792 OCCUPANTS OF: 760 Hampshire Hill Road, Worcester VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 23, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Gloria J. Colby and the late Ernest W. Colby to Champion Mortgage, A Division of Keybank National Association , dated October 21, 2005 and recorded in Book 44 Page 70 of the land records of the Town of Worcester, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Champion Mortgage, A Division of Keybank National Association to Beneficial Homeowner Service Corporation dated January 18, 2007 and recorded in Book 46 Page 56; (2) Corrective Assignment of Mortgage from Champion Mortgage, A Division of Keybank National Association to Beneficial Homeowner Service Corporation dated December 20, 2012 and recorded in Book 52 Page 425; (3) Corrective Assignment of Mortgage from Keybank National Association, Successor to Key Bank USA, National Association, Successor to Champion Mortgage Co., Inc. a/k/a Champion Mortgage, A Division of Keybank National Association to Beneficial Homeowner Service Corporation dated May 16, 2017 and recorded in Book 56 Page 670; (4) Assignment of Mortgage from Beneficial Homeowner Service Corporation to Citibank, N.A., not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of NRZ Pass-Through Trust VI, dated November 17, 2017 and recorded in Book 57 Page 466; and (5) Assignment of Mortgage from Citibank, N.A., not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of NRZ Pass-Through Trust VI to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but Solely as Trustee for the NRZ PASS-THROUGH TRUST XIV, dated March 18, 2020 and recorded in Book 59 Page 683, all of the land records of the Town of Worcester, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 760 Hampshire Hill Road, Worcester, Vermont on August 20, 2021 at 9:00am all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN TOWNSHIP OF WORCESTER, WASHINGTON COUNTY, STATE OF VERMONT, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 41, PAGE 452, ID#OOTR008.3, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS BEING ALL AND THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO ERNEST W. COLBY BY QUITCLAIM DEED OF LODEMA E. UTTON DATED JANUARY 30, 1993 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 29, PAGES 163 OF THE TOWN OF WORCESTER LAND RECORDS AND BY QUITCLAIM DEED OF LODEMA E. UTTON DATED MARCH 15, 1996 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 31, PAGES 150-151 OF THE TOWN OF WORCESTER LAND RECORDS; BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS 2.5+/- ACRES AND DWELLING LOCATED AT 760 HAMPSHIRE HILL ROAD, WORCESTER, VERMONT BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM ERNEST W. COLBY AS SET FORTH IN BOOK 41 PAGE 452 DATED 07/08/2004 AND RECORDED 07/12/2004, WASHINGTON COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF VERMONT. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : July 20, 2021 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
