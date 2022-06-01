STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ORANGE UNIT, DOCKET NO: 162-10-19 OECV CIVIL DIVISION U.S. BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST v. RICK L. HARPER A/K/A RICKY HARPER AND LISA M. HARPER A/K/A LISA HARPER OCCUPANTS OF: 2611 Lowery Road, Washington VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 12, 2021, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Ricky Harper and Lisa Harper to CitiFinancial, Inc., dated March 28, 2007 and recorded in Book 63 Page 184 of the land records of the Town of Washington, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from CFNA Receivables (MD), Inc. f/k/a CitiFinancial, Inc. to CitiFinancial Servicing LLC dated November 11, 2015 and recorded in Book 75 Page 282; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from CitiFinancial Servicing LLC to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC dated December 6, 2016 and recorded in Book 76 Page 325; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. dated August 14, 2018 and recorded in Book 78 Page 362; (4) Assignment of Mortgage from J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to U.S. Bank, National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust dated May 27, 2020 and recorded in Book 80 Page 442, all of the land records of the Town of Washington for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 2611 Lowery Road, Washington, Vermont on June 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN TOWN OF WASHINGTON, ORANGE COUNTY, STATE OF VT, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN BOOK 53 PAGE 83 ID# 00/009-00, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS BEING ALL THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES AS WERE CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED OF ORAM ROY AND LIDIA ROY, HUSBAND AND WIFE TO PAUL F WIDMER (DECEASED) AND GRACE L WIDMER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND OF RECORD IN BOOK 30 AT PAGE 107 OF THE WASHINGTON, VERMONT LAND RECORDS, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS A METES AND BOUNDS PROPERTY. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY FEE S1MPLE DEED FROM PAUL F. WIDMER AND DAVID P. WIDMER, CO-EXECUTORS OF THE ESTATE OF GRACE L WIDMER, DECEASED TO RICKY HARPER and LISA HARPER , DATED 08/09/2001 RECORDED ON 08/27/2001 IN BOOK 53PAGE 83 IN WASHINGTON LAND RECORDS, STATE OF VT. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : May 18, 2022 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
