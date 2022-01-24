STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ORANGE UNIT, DOCKET NO: 20-CV-00298 CIVIL DIVISION REO TRUST 2017-RPL1 v. JEANNA WRIGHT, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF HAROLD F. MORRIS OCCUPANTS OF: 632 Reservoir Road, Orange VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 3, 2021, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Harold F. Morris to Beneficial Mortgage Co. of New Hampshire, dated January 26, 2006 and recorded in Book 46 Page 227 of the land records of the Town of Orange, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Beneficial New Hampshire, Inc. as successor by merger to Beneficial Mortgage Co. of New Hampshire to MTGLQ Investors, L.P. dated April 25, 2017 and recorded in Book 59 Page 364; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from MTGLQ Investors, L.P. to Loan Acquisition Trust 2017-RPL1 dated January 18, 2018 and recorded in Book 61 Page 20; and (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Loan Acquisition Trust 2017-RPL1 to REO Trust 2017-RPL1 dated July 15, 2019 and recorded in Book 61 page 343 all of the land records of the Town of Orange for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 632 Reservoir Road, Orange, Vermont on February 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO HAROLD F. AND DORIS B. MORRIS (NOW DORIS WHITNEY VANDERBILT) HUSBAND AND WIFE BY WARRANTY DEED OF HENRY R. AND DONNA L. HEFFEL, HUSBAND AND WIFE, DATED AND RECORDED OCTOBER 17, 1975 IN BOOK 28, PAGE 182 OF THE LAND RECORDS OF THE TOWN Of ORANGE, VERMONT, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO THE GRANTOR HEREIN BY WARRANTY DEED OF KENNETH W. AND JEAN E. GRIGGS DATED DECEMBER 22. 1973 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 28, PAGE 32 OF THE TOWN OF ORANGE LAND RECORDS, SAID LAND AND PREMISES, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED THEREIN AS FOLLOWS: “BEING PART OF ALL AND THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO KENNETH W. GRIGGS AND JEAN E. GRIGGS BY WARRANTY DEED OF FRANCIS J. O'BRIEN DATED APRIL 2, 1971 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 27, PAGE 221 OF THE LAND RECORDS OF THE TOWN Of ORANGE AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN SET IN THE GROUND AT A WIRE FENCE LINE ON THE SOUTHERLY SIDE OF STATE AID HIGHWAY #1, WHICH PIN IS 24.75 FEET FROM THE CENTER LINE OF SAID STATE AID HIGHWAY #1, WHICH PIN MARKS THE NORTHEASTERLY CORNER OF THE LAND HEREIN CONVEYED AND THE NORTHWESTERLY CORNER OF LAND OF ONE SANTAMORE ALL AS SHOWN ON A PLAN ENTITLED 'PORTION OF GRIGGS PROPERTY, STATE AID HWY. 1, ORANGE, VERMONT, SURVEY-ORS, INC., BARRE, VT., PROJECT NO. 105573, OCT., 1973.' THENCE PROCEEDING SOUTH 72 DEG, 18 MIN. 32 SEC. WEST ALONG THE SOUTHERLY SIDE OF SAID STATE AID HIGHWAY #1 A DISTANCE OF 284.05 FEET., TO AN IRON PIN WHICH IS 24.75 FEET FROM THE CENTERLINE OF SAID STATE AID HIGHWAY #1; THENCE TURNING AN ANGLE TO THE LEFT AND PROCEEDING SOUTH 17 DEG. 14 MIN. 28 SEC. EAST ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY OF OTHER LANDS OF GRIGGS, A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE TURNING AN ANGLE TO THE LEFT AND PROCEEDING NORTH 72 DEG. 18 MIN. 34 SEC. EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF OTHER LANDS OF GRIGGS, A DISTANCE OF 365.57 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE TURNING AN ANGLE TO THE LEFT AND PROCEEDING NORTH 36 DEG. 29 MIN, 57 SEC. WEST ALONG A WIRE FENCE LINE ON THE WES'ERLY BOUNDARY OF LAND OF ONE SANTANMORE A DISTANCE OF 221.85 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. MEANING HEREBY TO CONVEY A RECTANGULAR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 1.54 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. 'THERE IS HEREBY EXCEPTED AND RESERVED FROM THE ABOVE CONVEYANCE ALL EASMENTS, RIGHTS-OF-WAY, AND WATER RIGHTS OF RECORD.’ Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : January 6, 2022 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
