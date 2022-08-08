STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CHITTENDEN UNIT, DOCKET NO: 1101-12-19 CNCV CIVIL DIVISION FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION v. CASEY MORITS OCCUPANTS OF: 3445 Stage Road, Bolton VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 19, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Casey Lee Morits to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. DBA Real Estate Mortgage Network, dated April 6, 2016 and recorded in Book 90 Page 828 of the land records of the Town of Bolton, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. DBA Real Estate Mortgage Network to HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. dated June 20, 2019 and recorded in Book 96 Page 510; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to Freedom Mortgage Corporation dated April 28, 2021 and recorded in Book 100 Page 681, both of the land records of the Town of Bolton for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 3445 Stage Road, Bolton, Vermont on September 2, 2022 at 10:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Casey Morits by Warranty Deed of Federal National Mortgage Association a/k/a Fannie Mae dated April 6, 2016 and recorded at Volume 90, Page 825 of the Bolton Land Records. Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Federal National Mortgage Association by Quitclaim Deed of Nationstar Mortgage LLC dated September 24, 2015 and recorded on October 5, 2015 in Volume 89, Page 896 of the Town of Bolton Land Records. Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Nationstar Mortgage LLC by Order Confirming Sale in the matter of Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Peter M. Elder, et al., Vermont Superior Court Civil Division, Docket No. 470-4-10 Cncv dated September 4, 2015 and recorded on September 22, 2015111 Volume 89, Page 842 of the Town of Bolton Land Records. Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Peter M. Elder and Kelly J. Urie by Warranty Deed of Michael E. Johnston dated May 15, 2001 and recorded on May 17, 2001 in Volume 54.A, Page 435 of the Town of Bolton Land Records. Being all of Lot No. 5, with dwelling house thereon, as shown and depicted on a plan of land entitled "Subdivision Map, Fred Coombs, Bolton, Vermont" prepared by Stephen M. Brooks, dated February 22, 1989, revised February 27, 1989, and recorded in Map Slide 56A of the Land Records of the Town of Bolton. Included herewith is an undivided one-fifth (1/5th) interest in the lands and premises depicted as Lot No. 8 ("common land") on the above-referred to plan. The within conveyed lot is subject to and has the benefit of a Declaration of Covenants, Conditions, Agreement, Easements and Restrictions dated July 6, 1989 and recorded in Volume 40 on Page 393 of said Land Records, including but not limited to certain water rights as stated therein. Said lot is subject to and has the benefit of an easement and right-of-way in common with Lot No. 4 over and across a common drive having a center line on the common boundary of Lots 4 and 5 as said drive presently exists. The owners of Lots 4 and 5 shall share equally in the maintenance and upkeep of the portions of said private drive which are used in common. Lot No 5 is benefitted by the right to draw water from a drilled well located on Lot No. 2, together with the right to renew, repair, relay and maintain a water pipeline from said well to Lot No. 5. The expenses for the operation, maintenance and repair of said well shall be borne by the owners of Lot #5, their heirs and assigns all as set forth in the Declaration set forth above. Any portion of the within conveyed lot lying within the bounds of said Town Highway No. 3 (Stage Road) is conveyed by quit claim only. The within conveyed lot is subject to Subdivision Permit No. EC-4-1374 of record in said Land Records. Said lands and premises are subject to utility easements and rights of way of record. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to their records, and to all deeds and records therein referred, in further aid of this description. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : July 20, 2022 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.