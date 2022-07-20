STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ORANGE UNIT, DOCKET NO: 16-1-20 OECV CIVIL DIVISION BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY v. JANICE E. BROE AND VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF TAXES OCCUPANTS OF: 43 VT Route 110, Tunbridge VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 21, 2021, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Janice E. Broe and the late Everett P. Broe to CitiFinancial, Inc., dated June 30, 2006 and recorded in Book 75 Page 480 of the land records of the Town of Tunbridge, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from CFNA Receivables (MD), Inc. f/k/a CitiFinancial, Inc. to CitiFinancial Servicing LLC dated April 20, 2015 and recorded in Book 94 Page 407; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from CitiFinancial Servicing LLC to NYMT Loan Trust 2014-RP1 dated April 20, 2015 and recorded in Book 94 Page 408; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from NYMT Loan Trust 2014-RP1 to New York Mortgage Funding, LLC dated October 24, 2017 and recorded in Book 102 Page 29; and (4) Assignment of Mortgage from New York Mortgage Funding, LLC to Brighthouse Life Insurance Company dated November 17, 2017 and recorded in Book 104 Page 383, all of the land records of the Town of Tunbridge for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 43 VT Route 110, Tunbridge, Vermont on August 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN THE TOWN OF TUNBRIDGE, ORANGE COUNTY, STATE OF VT, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN BOOK 33 PAGE 408 ID# 00203, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS BEING ALL AND THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO SAID IRMA K. JONES BY WARRANTY DEED OF RAYMOND M. AND BLANCHE B. TULLER DATED NOVEMBER 5, 1966, RECORDED IN BOOK 32, PAGE 159 OF THE TUNBRIDGE LAND RECORDS. AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS A METES AND BOUNDS PROPERTY. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY FEE SIMPLE WARRANTY DEED FROM IRMA K. JONES, WIDOW TO EVERETT P. BROE AND JANICE BROE, DATED 12/11/1970 RECORDED ON 12/24/1970 IN BOOK 33, PAGE 408 IN ORANGE COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF VT. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : June 23, 2022 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren__ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
