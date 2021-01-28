STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 24-1-20 WNCV PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC v. ANDREW MONTROLL, ESQ., ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE D. COREY OCCUPANTS OF: 53 Maple Avenue, Barre VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 9, 2020 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late George D. Corey to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, dated August 8, 2015 and recorded in Book 292 Page 200 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for PennyMac Loan Services, LLC to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC dated August 13, 2018 and recorded in Book 338 Page 315 of the land records of the City of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 53 Maple Avenue, Barre, Vermont on February 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WASHINGTON, STATE OF VERMONT AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN CITY OF BARRE, WASHINGTON COUNTY, STATE OF VERMONT, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 165, PAGE 970, ID# 0995-0053.0000, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES ORIGINALLY CONVEYED TO THE GRANTORS HEREIN BY EXECUTOR'S DEED FROM PAUL H. TOWNSEND, AS EXECUTOR OF THE ELVA T. LEBARON ESTATE, DATED JUNE 28, 1976 AND RECORDED JUNE 29, 1976 IN BOOK 100, PAGE 552-554 OF THE CITY OF BARRE LAND RECORDS, SAID PROPERTY BEING SITUATED AT WHAT IS LOCALLY REFERRED TO AS 53 MAPLE AVENUE IN SAID CITY, AND CONSISTING OF A TWO(2) UNIT DWELLING, WITH DETACHED TWO (2) CAR GARAGE, ON LESS THAN ONE-THIRD (1/3) OF AN ACRE OF LAND, MORE OR LESS. THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS CONVEYED SUBJECT TO A TEN (10) FOOT WIDE RIGHT OF WAY IN COMMON, SHARED BY THE GRANTORS AND THE OWNERS OF LANDS SITUATED TO THE REAR OF THE LANDS CONVEYED HEREIN, NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY TED AND LISA CLARK, TOGETHER WITH A SEWER LINE EASEMENT ON BEHALF OF SAID CLARKS, RUNNING THROUGH THE BASEMENT OF THE PREMISES CONVEYED HEREIN. THAT PORTION OF SAID LANDS WHICH MAY LIE WITHIN THE LEGAL RIGHT OF WAY LIMITS OF THE AFORESAID MAPLE AVENUE IS CONVEYED BY QUITCLAIM ONLY, THIS INSTRUMENT SHALL ALSO OPERATE AS A BILL OF SALE FOR A STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR, IN THEIR "AS IS" CONDITION, SITUATED IN THE DOWNSTAIRS APARTMENT OF THE DUPLEX PREMISES BEING CONVEYED HEREUNDER, TO WHICH ALL WARRANTIES OF TITLE MADE HEREIN SHALL EXTEND, REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE TO THE AFORESAID DEED, A LICENSE TO SELL FROM THE WASHINGTON DISTRICT PROBATE COURT TO THE AFORESAID TOWNSEND, DATED JUNE 17, 1976 AND RECORDED JUNE 29, 1976 IN BOOK 100, PAGE 551 OF SAID LAND RECORDS, AND TO ALL OTHER DEEDS AND RECORDS IN THE CHAIN OF TITLE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF THE LAND AND PREMISES CONVEYED HEREIN. KNOWN AS: 53 MAPLE AVENUE, BARRE, VT 05641 BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FOR EDNA TOFANI AND TERRY TOFANI AS SET FORTH IN BOOK 165 PAGE 970 DATED 4/23/1997 AND RECORDED 04/23/1997, WASHINGTON COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF VERMONT. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : December 10, 2020 By: ____/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.