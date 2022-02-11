MONTPELIER ROXBURY SCHOOL DISTRICT WARNING OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING The legal voters of the Montpelier Roxbury School District are hereby warned of voting for all Australian ballot articles to be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The legal voters of Montpelier may vote at Montpelier City Hall from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The legal voters of Roxbury may vote at the Roxbury Town Office from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ARTICLE 1 Shall the voters of the school district vote to establish the Central Vermont Career Center School District as described in the Governance Planning Committee Report approved by the State Board of Education on December 15, 2021. (Requested by the School Board) ARTICLE 2 To elect four members to the Central Vermont Career Center School District for the ensuing term commencing March 2, 2022 as follows (Requested by the School Board): - One at-large director from Barre Unified Union School District to serve a term of three years. - One at-large director from Harwood Unified Union School District to serve a term of three years. - One at-large director from Washington Central Unified Union School District to serve a term of two years. - One at-large director from Montpelier Roxbury School District to serve a term of one year. Approved by the Board of School Directors on the 19th day of January, 2022. /s/ Jim Murphy____________________ Jim Murphy, Board Chairperson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.