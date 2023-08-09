MITIGATED COMBINED NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS STATE OF VERMONT August 10, 2023 Jake Hemmerick, Mayor City of Barre 28 Orange Street Barre, VT 05641 Phone: 802-363-7831 Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Josh Hanford, Commissioner, VT Department of Housing and Community Development One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor Montpelier, VT 05620 802-828-3080 The purpose of this notice is to satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Barre and the State of Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (Agency). Request for Release of Funds On or about August 27, 2023, the City of Barre will submit a request to the Agency to release Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL93-383) and the National Affordable Housing Act as amended; and the Agency will submit a request to HUD to release HOME Investment Partnership Program funds under Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act, as amended, to undertake a project known as the Granite City Apartments located at 1 & 2 Bromur Street and 4 Humbert Street, Barre, VT. The proposed project will add 9 new rental units through the renovation of a historic school building, Ward 5 School, and will add decades to the life of two occupied buildings that are already within Downstreet Housing's portfolio. Bromur building 1 includes 12 units and building 2 includes 6 units. The school is a blighted building that is eligible for the National Historic Register. The estimated total cost of the project is approximately $6,328,616 including anticipated amounts of approximately $500,000 in CDBG Funds, approximately $240,000 in HOME funds. In addition, project based vouchers are anticipated and include nine at the Ward 5 School location and five at the Bromur location. Mitigating factors include the following: The proposed project will meet the Conditions outlined in the National Park Service Part 2 Amendment. Abatement for asbestos containing materials and lead based paint materials will take place by a licensed contractor where required. Two underground storage tanks (USTs) will be removed at the Bromur location and an UST closure assessment is required during removal. Radon testing will be completed post-renovation and a radon mitigation system will be installed and activated if radon levels meet or exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold of 4.0 picocuries/liter. Additional testing will be completed after the system is activated to ensure compliance. Finding of No Significant Impact The City of Barre and the Agency have determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record, which will be made available to the public for review either electronically or by U.S. mail. Please submit your request by U.S. mail to Attn: Jake Hemmerick, Mayor, City of Barre, 28 Orange Street, Barre, VT 05641 or via email at j.hemmerick@barrecity.org; or by U.S. mail to Environmental Officer, Department of Housing and Community Development, National Life Building, One National Life Drive, Davis Building 6th floor, Montpelier, Vermont 05620 or via email at Grace.Vinson@vermont.gov. Public Comments Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Barre regarding the use of CDBG funds, Attn: Jake Hemmerick, Mayor, City of Barre, 28 Orange Street, Barre, VT 05641 or via email at j.hemmerick@barrecity.org; or by U.S. mail to Environmental Officer, Department of Housing and Community Development, National Life Building, One National Life Drive, Davis Building 6th floor, Montpelier, Vermont 05620 or via email at Grace.Vinson@vermont.gov. All comments received by August 26, 2023 will be considered by the City of Barre and the Agency prior to authorizing the submission of a request for release of funds. Comments must specify which Notice they are addressing—the Finding of No Significant Impact or the Request for the Release of Funds. Environmental Certification The City of Barre is certifying to the Agency that the City of Barre and Jake Hemmerick, in his official capacity as Mayor, and the Agency is certifying to HUD that the Agency and Josh Hanford, in his official capacity as Commissioner of the VT Department of Housing and Community Development, consent to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Agency’s/HUD's approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under the National Environmental Policy Act and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Barre to use CDBG funds and the Agency to use the HOME funds. Objections to Release of Funds The Agency will accept objections to its approval of the release of funds and acceptance of the City of Barre‘s certification, and HUD will accept objections to its approval of the release of funds and the State’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officers Jake Hemmerick/Josh Hanford; (b) the Town/Agency has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Agency/HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to the Environmental Officer at ACCD Grace.Vinson@vermont.gov for the CDBG funds, or to the HUD Director of Community Planning and Development CPD_COVID-19OEE-BOS@hud.gov for the HOME funds. Potential objectors should contact the Agency/HUD via email to verify the last day of the objection period.